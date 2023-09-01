MNM Theatre Company's FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Features Dreyfoos School of the Arts Alumni

Five Guys Named Moe will run from September 8 - 24 in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing arts in West Palm Beach. 

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 2 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour
Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Photo 3 Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

MNM Theatre Company's FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Features Dreyfoos School of the Arts Alumni

MNM Theatre Company’s Five Guys Named Moe will feature the talents of a number of Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumni.  The show, which will run from September 8th through September 24th in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts features the music of Jazz legend Louis Jordan.

The show’s director/choreographer, Jacquez Linder-Long, graduated from Dreyfoos in 2018.  He is also a former student of MNM Theatre Company’s Producing Artistic Director and CEO Marcie Gorman, so being able to direct the show for MNM is extremely significant.

“MNM’s mission has always been to create jobs for Florida based talent,” Gorman says.  “And this show is such a wonderful opportunity for us to shine a light on these amazingly talented Dreyfoos grads.”

“To me MNM means “chance”, Linder-Long says.  “I came to Marcie Gorman and her company with my vision for Five Guys Named Moe, and from day one we have been working to make that vision into reality - to present to audiences a show of African American Legacy and culture through timeless music, song, and dance.”


Other Dreyfoos alumni involved in the production are James White III who will play Nomax, and Leo Jasper Davis who will take on the role of Big Moe.   


“MNM’s mission has always been to create jobs for, and to hire local talent,” Gorman says.  And in this case, being able to shine a light on these amazingly talented Dreyfoos grads – it’s like icing on a cake!”

 
MNM has arranged for a special complimentary performance of Five Guys Named Moe for Dreyfoos students at 12:30 on Friday, September 22nd; a talkback with the actors and the director will be held after the show.  Gorman is also working with other schools to try to arrange for students to see the show. Members of the press are invited to attend this performance. 

Five Guys Named Moe is based on a 1943 musical short of the same name by Louis Jordan himself.  It had its UK debut in 1990 at Theatre Royal Stratford East, running for over four years in the West End, and then premiering on Broadway in 1992, where it was nominated for two Tony Awards.  It was revived in 2010 at the Edinburgh Festival, starring the show’s playwright Clarke Peters and returned later in 2010 to the theatre in which it originally premiered. The musical won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.

Five Guys Named Moe will run from September 8 - 24 in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing arts in West Palm Beach

Tickets for Five Guys Named Moe range in price from $45 to $55 and are on sale now at Click Here and/or www.kravis.org.   Group rates are available, and student rush tickets (1/2 price if purchased one hour before curtain) will also be available for each performance.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

What did our critic think of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre?

2
NOISES OFF to Open 15th Season at The Laboratory Theater of Florida Photo
NOISES OFF to Open 15th Season at The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Don't miss the uproarious comedy Noises Off at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. Running from September 8th to October 1st, this slapstick farce promises outrageous onstage and behind-the-scenes shenanigans that will leave you gasping for air. Get your tickets now!

3
Florida Rep Theatre Conservatory Program to Present Sci-Fi Smash Musical LITTLE SHOP OF HO Photo
Florida Rep Theatre Conservatory Program to Present Sci-Fi Smash Musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present “Little Shop of Horrors” September 28 through October 1 and October 5 through 8, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered.

4
PB Photo Centre Will Exhibit BEATITUDE: The Beat Attitude in October Photo
PB Photo Centre Will Exhibit BEATITUDE: The Beat Attitude in October

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), has announced its next major exhibition that will kick off the nonprofit organization’s 35th anniversary.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz at the MACC: Music of Duke Ellington
Music & Arts Community Center (2/15-2/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
Florida Repertory Theatre (10/24-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A SHERLOCK CAROL
Florida Repertory Theatre (11/28-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Music & Arts Community Center (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You