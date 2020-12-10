Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Ft. Myers/Naples!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:

Artistic Director Of The Decade

Lori Oliver, Naples Performing Arts Center 28%

Bryce Alexander, The Naples Players 24%

Greg Longenhagen, Florida Repertory Theatre 17%

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kody C. Jones 40%

Lori Oliver 32%

Hester Kamin 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Naples Performing Arts Center 40%

Studio 8 32%

Gulfshore Ballet 16%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 17%

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 15%

GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 14%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 23%

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 18%

13 - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2017 14%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 48%

Downtown House of Pizza 18%

Twisted Vine Bistro 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Naples Performing Arts Center 31%

Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

TheatreZone 13%

Best Youth Theatre Program/After School Program Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 39%

Naples Performing Arts Center 38%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%

Community Theatre of The Decade

The Naples Players 55%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 16%

The Marco Players 10%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kayley Stevens - AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - TheatreZone - 2019 41%

Kayley Stevens - COPACABANA - TheatreZone - 2018 31%

Alexis Fishman - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 28%

Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Thai West - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 21%

Jeremy Giovinazzo - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 13%

Tina Moroni - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 11%

Director Of The Decade (Equity)

Mark Danni - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 32%

Jason Parrish - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 12%

Eleanor Holdridge - TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MYSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 11%

Director Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 20%

Lori Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 17%

Dawn Lebrect Fornara - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 14%

Favorite Social Media

Naples Performing Arts Center 34%

The Naples Players 28%

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 9%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

The Naples Players 35%

Naples Performing Arts Center 32%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 23%

Florida Repertory Theatre 15%

Cultural Park Theater 15%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Naples Performing Arts Center 33%

TheatreZone 22%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 16%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Becca McCoy - GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 14%

Larry Alexander - THE BOY FROM OZ - TheatreZone - 2016 13%

Rachel Burttram - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Randall Kenneth Jones - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2017 10%

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center - 2019 10%

Sam Hyre - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 28%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 26%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 23%

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 22%

NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 22%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 27%

ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 22%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - The Naples Players - 2019 52%

REFUGEE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2018 24%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 16%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 30%

David Arsenault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 12%

Jordan Moore - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Michael Santos - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 34%

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 28%

Terry Tincher & Michael Eyth - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2018 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre 26%

The Naples Players 24%

Naples Performing Arts Center 23%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Naples Performing Arts Center 27%

The Naples Players 24%

Florida Repertory Theatre 21%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Naples Players - 2020 36%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2020 17%

THE OUTSIDERS - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2020 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 22%

Whitney Winfield - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 20%

Brendan Powers - THE FANTASTICKS - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2013 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Sam Hyre - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 17%

Allie Oliver - NEWSIES - Naples Performing Arts Center - 2019 13%

Erica Sample - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Jane Bowser 52%

Evelyn Murphy 24%

Mike Filipowski 24%