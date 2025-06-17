 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

IN PIECES Will Make Regional Premiere at The Belle

Performances are on June 19-22.

By: Jun. 17, 2025
IN PIECES Will Make Regional Premiere at The Belle Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Belle will present the regional premiere of In Pieces: A New Musical on June 19-22, showcasing the emotionally rich and contemporary work of acclaimed songwriter Joey Contreras.

Written and composed by Fred Ebb Award finalist and Jonathan Larson Grant finalist Joey Contreras, In Pieces is a heartfelt song-cycle that explores the complexities of modern relationships-love found, love lost, and the beautiful mess in between. The show follows interconnected characters navigating the memories and moments that shape their lives, set to a fresh pop-driven theatrical score.

Cast includes: Joey Bostic (Grey), Patience Cole (Alex), Jay Encalada (Austyn), Beckie Gould (Ensemble), Camila Guedes (River), Grace Koltz (Sam), Ethan MacKay (Charlie), Bailey McArthur (Jael), Tyler Young (Hunter).



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos