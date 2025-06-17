IN PIECES Will Make Regional Premiere at The Belle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Belle will present the regional premiere of In Pieces: A New Musical on June 19-22, showcasing the emotionally rich and contemporary work of acclaimed songwriter Joey Contreras.

Written and composed by Fred Ebb Award finalist and Jonathan Larson Grant finalist Joey Contreras, In Pieces is a heartfelt song-cycle that explores the complexities of modern relationships-love found, love lost, and the beautiful mess in between. The show follows interconnected characters navigating the memories and moments that shape their lives, set to a fresh pop-driven theatrical score.

Cast includes: Joey Bostic (Grey), Patience Cole (Alex), Jay Encalada (Austyn), Beckie Gould (Ensemble), Camila Guedes (River), Grace Koltz (Sam), Ethan MacKay (Charlie), Bailey McArthur (Jael), Tyler Young (Hunter).

