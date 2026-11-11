Gulfshore Playhouse to Welcome Naples Hospitality Workers to A CHRISTMAS CAROL Preview

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Gulfshore Playhouse will host Hospitality Night on Tuesday, November 17, during the first preview performance of its 2026-2027 season production of A Christmas Carol. Created to recognize the people who help shape the Naples community, Hospitality Night invites professionals from hotels and resorts, restaurants and bars, salons and spas, and retail establishments to enjoy an evening at the theatre as complimentary guests of Gulfshore Playhouse. The event offers a chance for those who spend their working lives welcoming others to step away from their daily responsibilities and experience the hospitality they extend to residents and visitors throughout the year.

The evening is made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor who established Hospitality Night as a way to thank the individuals whose work helps make Naples such a special place to live and visit. The event is reserved specifically for hospitality professionals, is available by invitation and requires advance reservations. Seating is limited.

Adapted and directed by Coury, A Christmas Carol offers a brand-new interpretation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday story. The production brings together Broadway and regional theatre artists to create a Victorian London filled with ghosts, holiday spirit and the enduring themes of generosity, compassion and community that make the story a holiday favorite.

Hospitality Night also offers guests an opportunity to experience the home of Gulfshore Playhouse, a 40,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South. Now in its third season in the newly constructed theatre, Gulfshore Playhouse has established itself as Naples' home for professional theatre, producing Broadway-caliber work specifically for Southwest Florida audiences.

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