My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Gulfshore Playhouse to Launch Annual Collectible Holiday Ornament Series
The $25 ornament is designed and handcrafted by Beacon Design, which has produced the White House Historical Association's Christmas ornament since 1981.
ulfshore Playhouse is starting a new holiday tradition. This season, the theatre introduces its first annual collectible ornament, a handcrafted keepsake of the Baker Theatre and Education Center made by Beacon Design, the designers of the iconic White House Historical Association's Christmas ornament.
Pre-orders are open now at https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/ornament/, and ornaments will be available on Friday, November 21. This is just the first in an annual series. Each year brings a new ornament inspired by another chapter of the Gulfshore Playhouse story, made for patrons and Naples neighbors to collect, give and treasure year after year.
The 2026 ornament captures the Baker Theatre and Education Center at 100 Goodlette-Frank Road South, the home of Gulfshore Playhouse and Naples' newest landmark. Quantities are limited and the 2026 edition is a one-year release.
It is fitting to begin the series with the building itself. Future editions will turn to other parts of the Playhouse story, with each year's design a new surprise.
The ornament is designed and handcrafted by Beacon Design, a family-owned company founded in 1976 in Lincoln, Rhode Island. A division of ChemArt, Beacon Design has designed the White House Historical Association's Christmas ornament since 1981. Now, Naples follows in their footsteps.
The 2026 Gulfshore Playhouse ornament is $25 and available for pre-order now at https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/ornament/. Ornaments will be ready on November 21 for pickup at the theatre. Quantities are limited.
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