Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; The Naples Players Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Dave Rode - THE PIANO MEN: STORIES & SONGS OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN - New Phoenix Theatre 46%

Frank Blocker - GOOD JEW - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 17%

Louise K. Cornetta - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 16%

Evan Tyrone Martin - LET'S FALL IN LOVE - Florida Repertory Theatre 12%

Richy Leis (comedian) - JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY/VARIETY SHOW - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 6%

Ivan Rutherford - MORE THAN BROADWAY - Abdo New River Room 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 24%

Sami Doherty - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 13%

Michelle Kuntze - RENT - Ft. Myers Theatre 12%

Robin Dawn Ryan - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 11%

Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Sami Doherty - CATS - The Belle Theatre 8%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 5%

Megan Jimenez Leonard - NEWSIES - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Amy Marie McCleary - WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Amy McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 2%

Karen Molnar Danni - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 2%

Karen Molnar Danni - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 1%

Erica sample - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naples performing arts center 1%

Erica Sample - HELLO, DOLLY! - Naples Performing Arts Center 1%

Amy Marie McCleary - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alena Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 18%

Chloe Cuyler - CATS - The Belle Theatre 18%

Dot Auchmoody - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 14%

Roberta Malcolm & Diana Waldier - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 13%

Mollie LaTorre - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 9%

Jennifer Murray - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naples performing arts center 6%

Dot Auchmoody - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 5%

Tyler Omundsen - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 5%

Marlene Strollo - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 4%

Dayne Sabatos - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 4%

Jennifer Murray - MOANA - Naples performing arts center 3%

Luciana Caplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 53%

NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 28%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Thetare 19%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aaron Jackson - RENT - Fort Myers Thearte 16%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 12%

Brenda Kensler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 11%

Carmen Crussard - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Dana Alvarez - LES MISERABLES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 6%

Amy McCleary - A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 6%

Christina DeCarlo - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Florida Reperatory Theater 6%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

Jay Parrish - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Danni - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 4%

Dana Alvarez - NEWSIES - The Belle Theatre 3%

Dana Alvarez - CATS - The Belle Theatre 3%

Joseph Brauer - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 3%

Amy Marie McCleary - WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Bryce Alexander - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 2%

DJ Salisbury - NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

Kody C Jones - WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Rep 2%

Amy McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm 2%

Kimberly Suskind - 13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

Luciana Caplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kody Jones - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Rep Theater 24%

Annette Trossbach - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Tony Saracino - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 12%

James Duggan - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 8%

Christine Cirker - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 6%

Toni Palumbo - ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 6%

Emma Canalese - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 5%

Annette Trossbach - THE BIRDS:A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 5%

Kody C Jones - OUR TOWN - Bonita Center for Performing Arts 4%

Nykkie Rizley - KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida 4%

Robert Cacioppo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 3%

Heather Johnson - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA: ABRIDGED - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

Patrick McGurk - IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Cultural Park Theater 2%

Elenore Holdridge - INTO THE BREECHES - Florida Rep 2%

Marilee Warner - LOVE AND MONEY - The Marco Players 1%

Kristen Coury - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Anna Segreto - NUTS - The Studio Players 1%

Robert Cacioppo - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 1%

Robert Cacioppo - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 18%

RENT - The fort myers theater 12%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 10%

WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Rep 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 7%

CATS - The Belle Theatre 7%

A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 6%

AVENUE Q - The laboratory theater of florida 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 3%

THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 1%

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 0%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 0%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 13%

Scott Carpenter - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 13%

Chris McCleary - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

Jonathan Johnson - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 9%

Craig Walck - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 8%

Martin Towne I I - HELLO DOLLY - Naples Performing Arts Center 6%

Steven Michael Kennedy, Annette Trossbach - THE TEMPEST - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Scott Carpenter - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Adam Trummel - BRIGHT STAR - Theatre Zone 5%

Jeff Blodgett - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 4%

Craig Walck - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Jeff Blodgett - OUR TOWN - Center For The Arts 4%

Tyler Omundsen - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 4%

Abby May - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Jonathan johnson - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA: ABRIDGED - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

Dalton Hamilton - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Martin Towne II - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Naples Performing Arts Center 1%

Adam Trummel - CAMELOT - Theatre Zone 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matt Koller - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 17%

Charles Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players 17%

Julie Carver - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 11%

Earl Sparrow - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Julie Carver - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Carolann Sanita - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naples 6%

Matt Cusack - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 6%

Zeke Bocklage - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Joseph Brauer - NEWSIES - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Matthew Koller - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Charles Fornara - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Charles Fornara - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 3%

Marissa Francis - 13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

Keith Thompson - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 1%

Andres Lasaga - SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%

Eric Condit - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 0%

Eric Condit - BRIGHT STAR - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective 20%

RENT - Fort Myers Thearte 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 11%

HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

LES MISERABLES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 6%

WEST SIDE STORY - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 4%

HELLO, DOLLY - Naples performing arts center 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Broadway Palm 3%

BRIGHT STAR - TheatreZone 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 2%

CATS - The Belle Theatre 2%

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 2%

THEORY OF RELATIVITY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Aventura Arts and Cultural Center 1%

I LOVE MY WIFE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nikki Hagel - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 20%

Cindi Heimberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Alex Ferrer - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 8%

Landon Maas - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Florida Reperatory Theater 6%

Yovanna Ignjatic - CATS - The Belle Theatre 5%

Olivia Lachance - MARY POPPINS - Naples Players 4%

Ruthgena Faraco - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Jojo Marrone - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 4%

Hadley Murphy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Harvey Evans - LES MISERABLES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 3%

Spencer Barney - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 2%

Michael Perrie Jr - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 2%

Alex Minarik - A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Dave Rode - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 2%

Mark Vanagas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 2%

Bret Poulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Harvey Evans - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 2%

Carmen Crussard - INTO THE WOODS - The Belle Theater 2%

Adam Fasano - SOMETHING’S ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 2%

Elizabeth Marcantonio - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Jordan Gersbach - HELLO DOLLY - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Melissa Witworth - WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm 2%

Alexandra Nicole Garcia - A CHORUS LINE - Broadway Palm 1%

Siena Worland - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Community School of Naples 1%

Christopher Michael - HENRY IN NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Trace Meier - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 23%

Miguel Cintron - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%

Gigi Lieze-Adams - LORD OF THE FLIES THE EXPERIENCE - Florida Repertory Theater 10%

Erica Jones - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 8%

Heather Johnson - KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida 6%

Carolyn England - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

Paulette Oliva - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 5%

Sara Morsey - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Florida Rep 4%

Gerrie Benzing - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Rob Greenn - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 3%

Melissa Hennig - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 3%

Linda Mizeur - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Jeffrey Binder - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Leslie Sanderson - FOR LOVE OR MONEY - The Marco Players 2%

Ken Bryant - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Mia Figuero (Wadsworth) - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 2%

Ruth Johnson - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The Naples Players 2%

Tom Rex - NUTS - The Studio Players 1%

Stacey Stauffer - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Nicole Delorme - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 1%

Tony Matusicky - THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Play

LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep 26%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%

QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 7%

BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 6%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Florida Rep 5%

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 5%

THE CAKE - The Naples Players 4%

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Cultural Park Theater 3%

THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 3%

OUR TOWN - Center For The Arts 3%

THE BIRDS:A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 2%

KILLER JOE - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The Naples Players 2%

HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 1%

NUTS - The Studio Players 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida rep 13%

WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm 10%

Gabrielle Lansden - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

Mike Santos - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 8%

Ken Johnson - QUARTET - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Michael Hoover - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 7%

Frank Blocker and Toni Palumbo - CLUE: ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 6%

Scott Carpenter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Todd Potter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Kody C jones - OUR TOWN - Bonita performing arts center 4%

Tlaloc Lopez Waterman - BRIGHT STAR - TheatreZone 3%

Starlet Jacobs - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 3%

Tlaloc Lopez Watermann - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 3%

Ted Wioncek III - 13 THE MUSICAL - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

Robert Kovach - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Kristen Martino - HIGHER - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Steven McLean - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 1%

Steven McLean - MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET - Players Circle Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trace Talley - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 21%

Josh Reid - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 13%

Adam Trummel - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Rep 10%

Scott Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

Jonathan Johnson - AVENUE Q - The laboratory theater of florida 8%

Scott Carpenter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 7%

Eric Condit - CAMELOT - TheatreZone 5%

Jonathan Johnson - THE BIRDS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Sean McGinley - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 4%

Angelia Winn - CLUE! ON STAGE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs 4%

Josh Reid - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 4%

Tyler Omundsen - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Players Circle Theatre 4%

Jonathan Johnson - THE TEMPEST - The laboratory theater of florida 3%

Adam Trummel - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Florida Rep 2%

Jacob Myny - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

Tyler Omundsen - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Players Circle Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Feichthaler - PHANTOM - Wolf Creek Collective 21%

Macy Magas - NEWSIES - Belle Theatre 16%

Brie Grant - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 6%

River Reed - CATS - The Belle Theatre 4%

Lyndi Floyd-Sweet - A CHORUS LINE - Naples Performing Arts Center 4%

Kody C Jones - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Fl rep 4%

Victor Legeretta - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Tricia Hennessy - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Isabella Dinorcia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Carling Witt - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Lauren Miller - RENT - Fort Myers Theatre 3%

Brian Boland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - TNP 3%

Mark King - AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Ed Marin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 2%

JamieLynn Bucci - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 2%

Keith Williams - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 2%

Todd Lyman - AVENUE Q - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

Siena Worland - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - TheatreZone 2%

Christopher Michael - NEXT TO NORMAL - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

Tina Moroni - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 1%

Alexandra Nicole Garcia - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Broadway Palm 1%

Greg Wojciechowski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Jordan Gersbach - MAMA MIA - Barron Collier High School 1%

Cassie Sampson - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Leonard Allen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - TNP 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Heather Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 31%

Macy Magas - LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Rep 30%

Todd Lyman - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 7%

Thomas Marsh - THE CLOWN BAR - Theatre Conspiracy 5%

Tatum Bates - OUR TOWN - Center For The Arts Bonita Springs 5%

Amy Hughes - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 4%

Makayla Davis - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 4%

Melissa Hennig - A GIRL'S GUIDE TO CHAOS - Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs 3%

Shelley Gothard - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 3%

Emma Covert - THE CAKE - The Naples Players 2%

Heather Johnson - THE BIRDS: A PARODY - The laboratory theater of florida 2%

Jacob Estes - A GIRL'S GUIDE TO CHAOS - Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs 1%

Rita Meehan - LOVE AND MONEY - The Marco Players 1%

