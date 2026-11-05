Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Always Olivia Tribute to Olivia Newton-John to Play ARTIS - Naples in Concert
Vocalist Annie Aiello fronts the show, which includes hits such as "Physical," "Xanadu" and "You're the One That I Want.".
AN Olivia Newton-John TRIBUTE LIVE IN CONCERT will play ARTIS - Naples on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with two concerts at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
ALWAYS OLIVIA flawlessly captures the essence and sounds of Olivia Newton-John's timeless music. The show is fronted by singer Annie Aiello; her Newton-John vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing! Aiello, (a celebrated vocalist, 'Round 2' candidate on 'The Voice', recorded with 80's icon Richard Marx and worked alongside Grammy and Emmy Award winning producers) has shared the stage as guest vocalist with Grammy nominated, Jim Brickman. Aiello was captivated by and studied Newton-John ever since she was seven-years-old.
Backing Aiello are some of Chicago's most talented musicians who have played for Oprah Winfrey, 'American Idol', Jersey Boys, Frankie Avalon, The Drifters, Mannheim Steamroller and more. This show lovingly incorporates five decades of Newton-John's music, historical dialogue, humor, audience participation, costume changes and captivating video elements. Expect to hear memorable hits 'Hopelessly Devoted', 'You're The One That I Want', 'Physical', 'Magic', 'Xanadu', 'If You Love Me Let Me Know', 'Let Me Be There', 'Don't Stop Believin'', 'Grace & Gratitude' and so much more.
ALWAYS OLIVIA isn't just any tribute band. Not only is the show supported by friends and family of Newton-John, but in 2023-2024, they helped raise more than $40,000 benefitting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre to advance Newton-John's legacy and belief that we can 'see an end to cancer in our lifetime.'
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
Times: Two concerts – 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Venue: ARTIS - Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd, Naples, FL 34108
Tickets: Reserved seating $72. Purchase online at artisnaples.org.
Event link: https://artisnaples.org/events/always-olivia
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