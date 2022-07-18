A NIGHT AT THE TONYS Celebrates 75 Years Of Tony Award-Winning Musicals

Get ready for fabulous night! Dress to impress, get your photos taken and enjoy an evening of award-winning Broadway favorites!

Gulf Coast Symphony opens its summer pops season with a tribute to the best of the Tony's, celebrating award-winning musicals from today and yesterday, with a program that includes songs from Evita, Sound of Music, West Side Story, Cabaret, Guys & Dolls, Phantom of the Opera and much more.

Broadway veterans Mark Sanders and Heather Ivy, who both call Southwest Florida their home, join the program to present this award winning music!