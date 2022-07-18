A NIGHT AT THE TONYS Celebrates 75 Years Of Tony Award-Winning Musicals
Broadway veterans Mark Sanders and Heather Ivy, who both call Southwest Florida their home, join the program to present this award winning music!
Get ready for fabulous night! Dress to impress, get your photos taken and enjoy an evening of award-winning Broadway favorites!
Gulf Coast Symphony opens its summer pops season with a tribute to the best of the Tony's, celebrating award-winning musicals from today and yesterday, with a program that includes songs from Evita, Sound of Music, West Side Story, Cabaret, Guys & Dolls, Phantom of the Opera and much more.
