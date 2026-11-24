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Isabelle Georges delivers a deeply moving portrait of Linda Porter in this intimate, beautifully crafted French adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical, a genuine labour of love that celebrates one of music's greatest composers while giving the woman behind the legend her long-overdue moment in the spotlight.

There are musical performances that entertain, others that dazzle, and a rare few that genuinely touch the soul. Love, Linda: La vie de Mrs Cole Porter belongs firmly in the latter category. A highly moving French adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical by Stevie Holland and Gary William Friedman, this intimate production is unmistakably a labour of love for Isabelle Georges, who has adapted the original book and most of the songs, while bringing Linda Lee Porter vividly back to life in a performance that combines sophistication, humour, tenderness and considerable emotional depth.

The story of Cole and Linda Porter is an extraordinary one. He was one of America's greatest songwriters, the only major figure of the Great American Songbook not of Eastern European origin, and openly homosexual, while she was a beautiful, sophisticated and fiercely independent woman who became his wife, muse and lifelong companion, their unconventional marriage lasting 35 years until Linda's death in 1954. Their relationship was full of contradictions, compromises and complexities, yet sustained by an affection and understanding that transcended conventional definitions of marriage. It is precisely this fascinating mixture of devotion, sacrifice, glamour and heartbreak that gives the show its emotional power.

Rather than simply presenting a parade of Cole Porter's greatest hits, Love, Linda allows us to discover the man behind the music through the eyes of the woman who knew him best. Linda's recollections provide the framework for a life filled with glittering parties, artistic triumphs, extravagant surroundings and private struggles, with Porter's incomparable melodies acquiring an entirely different dimension when heard against the experiences that shaped them. His familiar songs become an integral part of the storytelling rather than musical interruptions, while Isabelle Georges's French adaptations bring the emotional nuances of the narrative closer to the audience who might not be familiar with the original lyrics.

There are obvious parallels with the 2004 film De-Lovely, which also explored the complex relationship between Cole and Linda, unlike the first Porter biopic Night and Day (1946), refusing to reduce their marriage to either a conventional love story or a simple portrait of sacrifice. Like that film, this production understands that theirs was a relationship full of contradictions, and that its beauty lay precisely in its refusal to conform. Both works succeed in looking beyond the glittering public image to reveal the tenderness, compromises and occasional heartbreak that lay beneath it.

Isabelle Georges is quite simply wonderful as always but playing a character and not herself gives her another dimension. Her interpretation of Linda is by turns sparkling, mischievous, sophisticated, vulnerable and deeply touching, and she has the vocal versatility to do full justice to Porter's sophisticated musical language while possessing the theatrical instinct to make every song feel like an essential part of the narrative. There is never a sense of merely singing a collection of familiar standards: every number belongs to the story, every emotion feels earned, and her affection for the material is palpable. Having undertaken the French adaptation herself, she clearly has a particular attachment to the project, and that personal investment gives the performance an authenticity that cannot be manufactured.

At the piano, Frederik Steenbrink, Georges's companion in life and on stage, provides a particularly understated presence but still manages to embody the Porter character, his sensitive playing and quiet musical companionship creating an atmosphere of intimacy that perfectly complements the storytelling. There is something especially touching about their artistic understanding, allowing the music and the unspoken exchanges between them to speak as eloquently as the dialogue, while the accompanying double bass and drums provide a supple, jazz-inflected musical backdrop that gives Porter's compositions room to breathe without ever overwhelming the central performance.

Tristan Petitgirard's clever direction keeps the production fluid and engaging, balancing theatrical intimacy with the glamour of the period, while the set design by Stéfanie Jarre, costumes by Virginie Houdinière and climatic lighting by Denis Schlepp contribute to the atmosphere without distracting from the central relationship. The musical accompaniment, with Cyril Drapé on double bass and Germain Cornet on drums alongside Steenbrink's piano, is particularly effective in capturing the elegance and sophistication of Porter's musical world.

The original Off-Broadway musical features a book by Stevie Holland, with Gary William Friedman responsible for the arrangements and additional music, while Isabelle Georges's French adaptation gives the work a new identity without losing the spirit of the original. Her contribution is more than a straightforward translation: it is a personal reimagining that respects the source material while making the story distinctly its own. Petitgirard, whose direction of La Machine de Turing earned him a Molière Award, brings both precision and sensitivity to the staging.

The final moments are particularly devastating. I found myself moved to tears, just as I was by the closing scenes of De-Lovely, and without giving away the emotional details, the ending brings the whole experience into sharp focus, leaving us with a profound appreciation of a love that was complicated, unconventional and, in its own way, extraordinary. It is a beautiful reminder that love does not always fit the definitions we impose upon it, and that the most meaningful relationships are not necessarily those that conform to convention.

There is clearly a great deal of Isabelle Georges herself in this production: her love of musical theatre, her tap dancing ability, her affection for Cole Porter's music and, above all, her instinct for finding the humanity behind the glamour. Love, Linda is not simply a musical tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of the twentieth century; it is Linda's story, finally given the spotlight she deserves, and a heartfelt recognition of a woman whose own extraordinary life has too often been overshadowed by the genius of her husband.

Beautifully sung, intelligently staged and profoundly moving, this is a little theatrical gem that lingers long after the final note. A chamber piece musical not to be missed at the beautiful and intimate space of Studio Raspail until 13 December, and later at La Seine Musicale on 31 March 2027.

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