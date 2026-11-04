Youtheatre Will Present THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

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Fort Wayne Youtheatre, the 5th oldest youth theatre in the U.S, continues its season with an all-new holiday production of that beloved story, THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE.

This Christmas, journey to Narnia. When the four Pevensie children are sent to the country to escape the bombings of WWII, little do they know what incredible adventures await. A magical wardrobe leads them into the magical world of Narnia, where the evil White Witch rules, keeping the land in a constant winter where Christmas never comes. With the sacrifice of the great lion, Aslan, the four Pevensies fight to banish the White Witch and break her hold over Narnia. Based on the book by C.S. Lewis, THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE is perfect for anyone searching for the grace and renewal that Christmas brings.

'Youtheatre LOVES a good Christmas show, a time for family and friends to take time out, gather together, and enjoy a night of holiday entertainment,' says Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy. 'For years, this C.S. Lewis classic has been one of Youtheatre's most popular titles and we are thrilled to bring it back for an all new production for families to gather together and see for the holidays.'

PLUS- December 12th join Youtheatre for Breakfast with Santa, where families can enjoy a hot breakfast and meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Enjoy character meet & greets, music, crafts, goodie bags, photo opportunities, and more! Then, after breakfast, head down to the theatre for reserved seating to a special performance of Youtheatre's THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE.

More on Fort Wayne Youtheatre Recent Articles Fort Wayne Youtheatre to Launch Studio Series With THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. AGAIN.

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