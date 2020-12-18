Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Fort Wayne!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Harvey Cocks - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 28%

AJ Lorenzini - New Haven High School 19%

Andy Planck - Three Rivers Music Theatre 18%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Fort Wayne Dance Collective 39%

Fort Wayne Ballet 35%

Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy 18%



Best Ensemble

MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 25%

SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 20%

NEWSIES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 11%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Henry's Restaurant 58%

Hall's Gashouse 30%

J K O'Donnell's 6%



Best Theatre Staff

Arena Dinner Theatre 39%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 34%

First Presbyterian Theater 27%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fort Wayne Youtheatre 76%

Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy 24%



Costume Design of the Decade

Angela Sahli - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 31%

Jeanette Walsh - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 23%

Angela Sahli - MATILDA - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2020 8%



Dancer Of The Decade

Capri Parrish Williams - NEWSIES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 27%

Heather Closson - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 27%

Olivia Rang - CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre - 2018 12%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 46%

Andy Planck - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Three Rivers Music Theatre - 2016 13%

Reuben Albaugh - SHE LOVES ME - Arena Dinner Theatre - 2018 8%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Rae Surface - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 31%

Christopher J. Murphy - BASKERVILLE - First Presbyterian Theater - 2017 17%

Brad Beauchamp - 1984 - University of St Francis - 2018 9%



Favorite Social Media

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 66%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 34%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Bobbi Jo Carroll 25%

Ben & Sharon Eisbart 21%

Ann Borne 20%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Corey Lee - SWEENEY TODD - fort wayne civic theatre - 2019 37%

Corey Lee - MATILDA - fort wayne civic theatre - 2020 19%

Corey Lee - JEKYLL AND HYDE - fort wayne civic theatre - 2017 14%



Original Script Of The Decade

David E Rousculp - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 47%

Todd Espeland - TREASURE ISLAND - Fort Wayne Youtheatre - 2018 32%

Phillip Colglazier - ...BEFORE I WAKE... - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2011 21%



Performer Of The Decade

Reuben Albaugh - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 20%

Todd Frymier - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2013 13%

Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 25%

NEWSIES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 10%

MATILDA - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2020 9%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 36%

BUYER & CELLAR - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 10%

FRANKENSTEIN - Purdue University Fort Wayne - 2018 10%



Set Design Of The Decade

Corey Lee - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 39%

Adam Fletcher - MATILDA - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 17%

Robert Shoquist - HAIR - Three Rivers Music Theatre - 2016 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Arena Dinner Theatre 54%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 46%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts United 54%

Sweetwater Sound 29%

Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne 11%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Renee Gonzales - 1776 - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2020 19%

Todd Frymier - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2013 17%

Fatima Washington - MEMPHIS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2017 13%

