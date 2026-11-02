MAYORS, PLAYERS, AND PACERS Community Event to Celebrate Carmel’s 50th Anniversary

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Rotary Club of Carmel and Carmel Clay Public Library invite the community to an evening honoring local leadership, friendship, and basketball. As Carmel celebrates its 50th anniversary as a city, the public is invited to Mayors, Players, and Pacers, a special community celebration on Thursday, November 12 at the Carmel Clay Public Library.

The event will mark the grand finale of Carmel's anniversary year, recognizing the civic leaders, business partnerships, friendships, and community spirit that have helped shape the city since its incorporation in 1976.

The evening's schedule includes:

5:30 – Mayors Community Reception

6:05 – The Carmel Connection: The Power of Friendship in Sports and in Life

7 – A Pacers Blue and Golden Anniversary Celebration

The Mayors Community Reception will recognize Carmel's four living mayors: Jane Reiman (1980–1991), Jim Brainard (1996–2023), and Sue Finkam (2024–).

The event also will honor Ed Engledow, representing Carmel's business legacy from 1976 through 2026, and Justin Moffett, representing the community's next chapter of growth and development.

THE CARMEL CONNECTION: FRIENDSHIP IN SPORTS AND IN LIFE

Former Carmel High School athletes and longtime friends Bart Burrell and Mark Herrmann will share the story of a friendship that began in Carmel and continued through their years at Purdue University and beyond.

Both were members of Carmel High School's 1977 state championship basketball team (Mark was #32 and is the 2nd player from right in back row. Bart is in the front row, #42).

Burrell went on to play football at Purdue, contributing to three consecutive bowl victories, and was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2010. After overcoming significant medical challenges, including a combined heart and liver transplant, he co-authored Bart's Heart: A Journey of Family, Friendship, Football, and Faith.

Herrmann became a unanimous All-American quarterback at Purdue in 1980, later playing 11 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and now serves as director of leadership and alumni engagement for Purdue Athletics.

Their story highlights the enduring power of friendship and the relationships that help people navigate life.

A PACERS BLUE AND GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The evening will conclude with a presentation featuring four individuals connected to the Indiana Pacers: Chris Denari, Eddie Gill, Sarah Baird, and Rick Fuson.

Denari, a former Indiana Sportscaster of the Year, is in his 18th season as the Pacers' television play-by-play announcer. Gill, a nine-year NBA veteran, serves as an in-game reporter and studio analyst for Indiana Pacers on DAZN. Baird is vice president of Corporate Partnership Activation at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, having previously served on the Pacers Foundation staff.

Fuson joined the Pacers in 1984 and previously served as CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, leading the planning and execution of two NBA All-Star Games in Indianapolis. He also served as chairman of the Indiana Sports Corporation Board of Directors.

Together, the speakers will share perspectives on professional basketball, the Pacers organization, and the role of sports and civic partnerships in strengthening Indiana communities.

The Rotary Club of Carmel and the Carmel Clay Public Library invite residents to join this milestone celebration honoring Carmel's past, present, and future. Free and open to the public.

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ABOUT CARMEL, IN

Originally settled by Quakers in the 1820s and named Bethlehem, the community became Carmel in 1874. Since its incorporation as a city in 1976, Carmel has grown to a population of more than 100,000 residents and earned recognition for its arts, education, community amenities, and quality of life. Carmel is home to the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, which attracts world-class performers, and the Arts & Design District, known for its independent galleries and distinctive boutiques. The city is also recognized for its highly regarded school system, annual Christkindlmarkt, and more than 150 roundabouts that have earned it the nickname 'Roundabout Capital of the United States.'

ABOUT ROTARY CLUB OF CARMEL

The Rotary Club of Carmel, founded in 1972, regularly contributes to local community projects and non-profits including the Merciful H.E.L.P. Center, Crooked Creek Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Carmel Summer Lunch Program, Trinity Free Clinic, and many more. Carmel Rotary's youth outreach includes Leadership Connection, a leadership skills development and scholarship program for Carmel area high school students; Interact, a Rotary sponsored service club for youth ages 12-18; and the Youth Exchange Program, hosting incoming high school students from abroad and sponsoring outbound local high school students from Carmel to countries around the globe. Carmel Rotary is proud to present and provide the leadership for CarmelFest, Carmel's annual 4th of July parade and celebration. Carmel Rotary is also involved in service projects around the globe, with the major focus areas of peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy and economic and community development. The primary focus of Rotary International and all clubs is the eradication of polio from the face of the earth.

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