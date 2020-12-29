LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Arena Dinner Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Fort Wayne!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Fort Wayne:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Harvey Cocks - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 27%

AJ Lorenzini - New Haven High School 19%

Andy Planck - Three Rivers Music Theatre 19%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Fort Wayne Ballet 38%

Fort Wayne Dance Collective 37%

Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy 19%

Best Ensemble

MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 22%

SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 21%

NEWSIES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Henry's Restaurant 58%

Hall's Gashouse 30%

J K O'Donnell's 7%

Best Theatre Staff

Arena Dinner Theatre 42%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 33%

First Presbyterian Theater 25%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fort Wayne Youtheatre 74%

Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy 26%

Costume Design of the Decade

Angela Sahli - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 31%

Jeanette Walsh - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 21%

Angela Sahli - MATILDA - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2020 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Heather Closson - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 32%

Capri Parrish Williams - NEWSIES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 25%

Olivia Rang - CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre - 2018 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 44%

Andy Planck - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Three Rivers Music Theatre - 2016 14%

Reuben Albaugh - SHE LOVES ME - Arena Dinner Theatre - 2018 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Rae Surface - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 29%

Christopher J. Murphy - BASKERVILLE - First Presbyterian Theater - 2017 19%

Brad Beauchamp - 1984 - University of St Francis - 2018 10%

Favorite Social Media

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 67%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 33%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Bobbi Jo Carroll 24%

Ben & Sharon Eisbart 23%

Ann Borne 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Corey Lee - SWEENEY TODD - fort wayne civic theatre - 2019 38%

Corey Lee - MATILDA - fort wayne civic theatre - 2020 18%

Corey Lee - JEKYLL AND HYDE - fort wayne civic theatre - 2017 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

David E Rousculp - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 44%

Todd Espeland - TREASURE ISLAND - Fort Wayne Youtheatre - 2018 34%

Phillip Colglazier - ...BEFORE I WAKE... - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2011 22%

Performer Of The Decade

Reuben Albaugh - MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 18%

Todd Frymier - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2013 17%

Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 28%

NEWSIES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 9%

MATILDA - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MY DEAD CLOWN - First Presbyterian Theater - 2018 33%

BUYER & CELLAR - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2018 11%

FRANKENSTEIN - Purdue University Fort Wayne - 2018 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Corey Lee - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 39%

Adam Fletcher - MATILDA - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2019 17%

Robert Shoquist - HAIR - Three Rivers Music Theatre - 2016 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Arena Dinner Theatre 54%

Three Rivers Music Theatre 46%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts United 53%

Sweetwater Sound 29%

Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Todd Frymier - LES MISERABLES - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2013 22%

Renee Gonzales - 1776 - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2020 17%

Fatima Washington - MEMPHIS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre - 2017 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Bobbi Jo Carroll 32%

Quentin Jenkins 24%

Shawna Roberts 19%