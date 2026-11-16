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Jesse Garron to Headline Elvis New Year's Eve Shows at Feinstein's in Carmel, Indiana

Garron will be joined by The Essential Elvis Tribute Band and choreographed backup singers for a Vegas-style production.

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Jesse Garron to Headline Elvis New Year's Eve Shows at Feinstein's in Carmel, Indiana

This New Year's Eve, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will bring Las Vegas to Carmel, Indiana, with a celebration starring award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Jesse Garron. The event will take place for two performances on Thursday, December 31, celebrating the music, moves, and magic of Elvis Presley.

7:30 PM PERFORMANCE

Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks
Show begins at 7:30 pm
Complimentary champagne toast

10:45 PM NEW YEAR'S EVE MIDNIGHT CELEBRATION

Doors open at 9:45 pm for dinner and drinks
Show begins at 10:45 PM
Celebrate the arrival of 2027 with a complimentary champagne toast!

For more than 25 years, Jesse Garron has captivated audiences across the country with his astonishingly authentic portrayal of Elvis Presley. His heart-pounding emotionally charged performance transports audiences straight into the electrifying concert era when Elvis reigned as the King of Rock and Roll.

From the powerful vocals and signature moves to the unforgettable scarf serenades, Garron delivers the excitement and showmanship that made Elvis a worldwide phenomenon.

Joined by The Essential Elvis Tribute Band and choreographed backup singers, Garron brings a spectacular Vegas-style production to the stage. Featuring Elvis' greatest rock, pop, and gospel hits, along with music made famous by his contemporaries, this is a performance that connects generations and keeps audiences on their feet.

Widely celebrated by fans and venues alike as "The Closest Thing to the King," Jesse Garron delivers a show that Elvis fans won't want to miss!

Whether you choose the 7:30 performance or the spectacular 10:45 pm show that takes you into the New Year, Feinstein's is the place to celebrate! Gather your friends, bring your family, dress for a special night out, and get ready for an evening of incredible entertainment, cabaret dining, celebration, and a little Elvis magic.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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