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HUMAN JUKEBOX: HOLIDAY EDITION is Coming to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

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HUMAN JUKEBOX: HOLIDAY EDITION is Coming to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Ryan and Lauren Ahlwardt are bringing the music, merriment, and holiday magic to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael with HUMAN JUKEBOX: HOLIDAY EDITION on Thursday, December 17, 2026, from 7:30 to 9 pm.

It's the ultimate holiday night out, where the audience calls the tunes and Ryan and Lauren bring them to life! From beloved Christmas classics and nostalgic holiday favorites to crowd-pleasing hits you know by heart, no two moments are quite the same. You pick the songs, they deliver the magic!

Whether you're in the mood for a little holiday nostalgia, a festive favorite, or a song that gets everyone singing along, HUMAN JUKEBOX puts the power of the playlist in YOUR hands. The musical entertainment will be complemented by Feinstein's upscale dining, desserts, and craft cocktails for a holiday celebration.

You request it! They sing it! Everyone celebrates! This event is Thursday, December 17. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Get tickets on the website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/ or by calling the Feins Box Office at 317.688.1947.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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