Fort Wayne Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Fort Wayne Ballet has announced its lineup for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The season will kick off this fall with Diversions 21, beginning performances on September 30. Future shows include Giselle, The Nutcracker, and more!

Learn more at https://fortwayneballet.org/performance-category/2021-22-season/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Diversions 21

FRESH, INNOVATIVE WORKS - as presented by Fort Wayne Ballet's professional company of dancers who defy gravity and physics with this kinetic collection of artistic expressions melded with classical movements for a sleek, diversified, must-see performance!

DIVERSIONS 21 is designed to enlighten and entertain audiences with its diverse styles of dance and short stories without words. Come, join us - and listen with your eyes!

Tickets Starting at $35

30 September 2021 / Thu - 7:00 PM

01 October 2021 / Fri - 7:00 PM

02 October 2021 / Sat - 7:00 PM

Giselle

A GHOSTLY TALE of unrequited love between social classes and revenge from beyond the grave - will the spirits of the underworld succeed in dancing Duke Albrecht to death? Will Giselle be able to save her true love? The stunningly skilled athletes of Fort Wayne Ballet bring the beauty and heartbreak of Giselle to life...

Tickets Starting at $35

22 October 2021 / Fri - 7:00 PM

23 October 2021 / Sat - 7:00 PM

The Nutcracker 2021

Overflowing with childhood wonder and holiday joy, Fort Wayne's annual tradition - Fort Wayne Ballet's The Nutcracker - is a family favorite!

Join Clara and her magical Nutcracker Prince as they journey to the Kingdom of Sweets in this holiday classic!

Tickets Starting at $35

03 December 2021 / Fri - 7:30 PM*

04 December 2021 / Sat - 2:00 PM* and 7:30 PM*

05 December 2021 / Sun - 2:00 PM*

09 December 2021 / Thu - 7:30 PM*

10 December 2021 / Fri - 7:30 PM

11 December 2021 / Sat - 2:00 PM* and 7:30 PM*

12 December 2021 / Sun - 2:00 PM*

Special Sensory-Friendly Performance: DECEMBER 7 at 6:30 PM

Sapphire Soiree & Celebration Series

Join in for this spectacular evening celebrating FORT WAYNE BALLET's 65th Season!

This exclusive first viewing of our Celebration Series will be a night to remember as we honor our past and leap forward into our future.

The season crescendos to mesmerizing heights with a compilation of unique works of art, combining unforgettable music and incredible physical expression. This dynamic program includes world renowned masterpieces that profoundly impacted the art form and remain central to 21st century innovative repertoire.

For more information call 260.484.9646

11 March 2022 / Fri - 7:00 PM