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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nate Thomas - JUST A FEW OF OUR FRIENDS: A STEPHEN SONDHEIM REVUE - The Harold Company Performers 60%

Emmalyn Brockhaus - BURLESQUE: SULTRY SONGS OF THE STAGE & SCREEN - Three Rivers Music Theatre 40%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 54%

Scott Michaels - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 46%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 53%

Scott Michaels - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 47%

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 42%

ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 30%

JUST A FEW OF OUR FRIENDS: A STEPHEN SONDHEIM REVUE - The Harold Company Performers 29%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Harlen - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 52%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 48%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 35%

Melissa Baughman - Just a Few of Our Friends - The Harold Company Performers 34%

Thomas Hall - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 31%

Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 54%

ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 46%

Best Performer In A Musical

Nate Thomas - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Whitley Arts Partnership 35%

Carson Cunningham - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 30%

Sophie Lindwall - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 22%

Susannah Jane - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 10%

Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 50%

Mike Higgins - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 50%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Harlen - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 52%

Ben Culp - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 48%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Riley Broshears - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 40%

Gabe Zimmerman - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 16%

Kim Ferguson - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 14%

Rin Ulick - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 11%

Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 11%

Darren Turney - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 8%

Favorite Local Theatre

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 51%

Pulse Opera House 49%

The race is on for the Fort Wayne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 54% 2 ANYTHING GOES Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 46% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 51% 2 Pulse Opera House 49% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nate Thomas - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Whitley Arts Partnership 35% 2 Carson Cunningham - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 30% 3 Sophie Lindwall - ANYTHING GOES Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 22% 4 Susannah Jane - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 10% 5 Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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