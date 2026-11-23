"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First Standings Announced For 2026 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards - BRIGHT STAR Leads Best Musical
Voting is open through December 31st.
The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards - Current Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Nate Thomas - JUST A FEW OF OUR FRIENDS: A STEPHEN SONDHEIM REVUE - The Harold Company Performers 60%
Emmalyn Brockhaus - BURLESQUE: SULTRY SONGS OF THE STAGE & SCREEN - Three Rivers Music Theatre 40%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 54%
Scott Michaels - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 46%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jessica Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 53%
Scott Michaels - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 47%
Best Ensemble
BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 42%
ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 30%
JUST A FEW OF OUR FRIENDS: A STEPHEN SONDHEIM REVUE - The Harold Company Performers 29%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Harlen - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 52%
SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 48%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 35%
Melissa Baughman - Just a Few of Our Friends - The Harold Company Performers 34%
Thomas Hall - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 31%
Best Musical
BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 54%
ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 46%
Best Performer In A Musical
Nate Thomas - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Whitley Arts Partnership 35%
Carson Cunningham - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 30%
Sophie Lindwall - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 22%
Susannah Jane - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 10%
Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 3%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 50%
Mike Higgins - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 50%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Robert Harlen - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 52%
Ben Culp - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 48%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Riley Broshears - ANYTHING GOES - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 40%
Gabe Zimmerman - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 16%
Kim Ferguson - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 14%
Rin Ulick - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 11%
Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 11%
Darren Turney - BRIGHT STAR - Pulse Opera House 8%
Favorite Local Theatre
Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 51%
Pulse Opera House 49%
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