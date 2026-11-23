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Feinstein's is bringing a sensational lineup of performances to the stage this December, featuring acclaimed soprano Lauren Jelencovich, Broadway and Phantom of the Opera star Franc D'Ambrosio, Nashville favorites Corduroy Cadets, and fan-favorite classical crossover quartet Sons of Serendip.

Whether planning a holiday get-together, celebrating with coworkers, looking for a special night out, or searching for a unique gift for family and loved ones, these outstanding performances offer something for everyone.

Lauren Jelencovich: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON, THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

Kick off the holiday season with the extraordinary voice of Lauren Jelencovich in Sounds of the Season. An acclaimed soprano and featured vocalist with international superstar Yanni, Lauren has performed to sold-out audiences at some of the world's most iconic venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Royal Albert Hall. A Grand Prize winner of Ed McMahon's Star Search and Andrea Bocelli's World Scholarship, she has also appeared on Yanni's PBS specials, recordings, and albums, including Inspirato, alongside legendary artists Plácido Domingo and Renée Fleming.

With a remarkable career spanning opera, Broadway-style musical theater, and contemporary crossover music, Lauren is celebrated for her soaring vocals, captivating stage presence, and ability to connect emotionally with audiences. Her credits include Carnegie Hall, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and performances with symphonies around the world. Her special holiday performance promises a beautiful evening of music and seasonal favorites.

FRANC D'AMBROSIO, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Known around the world as the 'Iron Man of the Mask,' Franc D'Ambrosio brings his extraordinary talent and celebrated career to Feinstein's. Best known for his legendary portrayal of the title character in The Phantom of the Opera, Franc performed the role more than 2,100 times over a six-and-a-half-year run, earning the distinction of the world's longest-running Phantom and captivating more than five million theatergoers. Film audiences will also recognize him as Anthony Corleone in The Godfather Part III, where he performed the film's memorable theme, 'Speak Softly Love.' His performance caught the attention of legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti, who personally invited him to study in Italy.

An internationally acclaimed concert performer, Franc has toured throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, presenting Popular Productions including Franc D'Ambrosio's Hollywood and Christmas in New York. He has performed with major orchestras, taught master classes at prestigious institutions including Juilliard, and received numerous honors throughout his career. In 2020, he was knighted by the President of Italy for his contributions to promoting Italian culture internationally. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the voice and artistry of a true Broadway legend.

SONS OF SERENDIP, WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Prepare for an enchanting evening with Sons of Serendip, the acclaimed classical crossover quartet whose emotionally stirring performances have captivated audiences across the country. Formed by four friends who met while attending graduate school at Boston University, the group first gained national attention on Season 9 of America's Got Talent. Their breathtaking audition of Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know' earned a standing ovation and carried them all the way to the finals, where they finished in fourth place.

Combining the beautiful sounds of vocals, harp, piano, guitar, and cello, Sons of Serendip creates a distinctive musical experience that blends classical elegance with contemporary favorites and soulful interpretations. Since their television breakthrough, they have released multiple Billboard-charting albums and performed with the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and acclaimed artists including Cynthia Erivo and John Legend. Their performances are celebrated for their warmth, musical artistry, and ability to move audiences. This special appearance promises an unforgettable evening of music that is perfect for the holiday season.

CORDUROY CADETS, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Get ready for a lively and memorable night with Corduroy Cadets, the Nashville-based band bringing a fresh and exciting sound to folk, bluegrass, and country music. Known for their rich vocal harmonies, inventive arrangements, and exceptional musicianship, the group puts its own distinctive spin on beloved classics while introducing audiences to compelling original songs. Their energetic performances move effortlessly from heartfelt folk ballads and driving bluegrass rhythms to high-energy country favorites.

Each member of this talented quintet is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and artist, creating a dynamic stage experience filled with personality, creativity, and outstanding musical chemistry. Their growing popularity has been fueled by their engaging performances and viral videos, and the band is preparing to release its debut original project, Ponderosa Sessions, in January 2027. Recorded live in a remote Tennessee cabin, the six-song collection captures the intimate sound and natural chemistry that make Corduroy Cadets so special. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this exciting Nashville group live at Feinstein's as part of your holiday celebration! For tickets, visit https://www.feinsteinshc.com/ or call the Feinstein's box office at 317-688-1947.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, making Feinstein's the perfect destination for a complete evening of holiday entertainment.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Nestled in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for the Performing Arts, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is an intimate live entertainment venue that blends world-class performances with an elevated dining experience. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the venue hosts up to five events weekly, offering an elegant yet inviting atmosphere where every seat feels like the best in the house. With a capacity of 133 in the main dining room and bar, plus an exclusive private dining room for up to 16 guests, Feinstein's delivers an unforgettable nightlife experience where music, culinary artistry, and ambiance come together seamlessly.

The race is on for the Fort Wayne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 51% 2 BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 49% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 55% 2 Pulse Opera House 45% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nate Thomas - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Whitley Arts Partnership 32% 2 Carson Cunningham - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 28% 3 Sophie Lindwall - ANYTHING GOES Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 28% 4 Susannah Jane - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 10% 5 Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 2% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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