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The magic of the holidays is coming to the stage, and the talented dancers of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) are ready to make it a season to remember! Join CIDE December 11-13 for its annual production of the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker, at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center at Zionsville High School.

From sparkling snowflakes and waltzing flowers to the thrilling battle between toy soldiers and mice, The Nutcracker brings Tchaikovsky's timeless music to life through beautiful choreography, stunning costumes, and enchanting sets. Audiences will follow Clara on her magical journey with the Nutcracker Prince to the Land of Sweets, where imagination and holiday wonder take center stage.

But the magic of this production goes beyond the story. It's the dancers who bring every moment to life! This year, CIDE is especially proud to celebrate five graduating seniors who will take the stage in The Nutcracker: Katie Westra, Katie Fuhrmann, Sydney Poetz, Marlen Castro, and Olivia Hilbish. Four of these dancers have been part of the CIDE family since they were just three years old, growing up in the studio and sharing their love of dance with audiences along the way.

Among this year's featured performers is Katie Fuhrmann, a senior at Park Tudor, who will dance the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Katie has trained with CIDE directors Suzann and Ashley since she was just 2 years old. Her journey from a young dancer taking her first steps in the studio to performing one of ballet's most iconic roles is a wonderful reminder of the dedication, passion, and artistry behind every performance.

In addition, CIDE's The Nutcracker will feature two guest artists this year - Paul Appleman and Matthew Rusk, both with the St. Louis Ballet. Rusk joined the St. Louis Ballet company in 2016 after starting his professional career with Cincinnati Ballet. He has danced numerous principal roles at SLB, including Romeo (Romeo and Juliet), Prince Siegfried (Swan Lake), Cavalier and Snow King (The Nutcracker), Prince D' (The Sleeping Beauty), and Prince Charming (Cinderella). Originally from Tucson, Az, he trained at Houston Ballet's Ben Stevenson Academy and earned a B.S. in Ballet from Indiana University. Appleman is a veteran dance educator, choreographer, and wellness coach who has taught for organizations including Houston Ballet, Gwinnett Ballet Theatre, and Atlanta Dance Theatre. He was also welcomed to the faculty of the Central Indiana Academy of Dance (CIAoD) for the 2026-2027 season.

MAKE YOUR NUTCRACKER EXPERIENCE EVEN SWEETER!

On Saturday and Sunday, join CIDE for The Sugar Plum Fairy Dessert Party at 12:30 p.m., just before the matinee performance. Enjoy a little extra holiday magic with this special experience. Dessert party tickets must be purchased separately from performance tickets.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES – 2026

Friday, December 11 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 13 – 2 p.m.

All performances are full-length ballets. The Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. matinees are designated as relaxed performances, offering a welcoming and flexible environment. Patrons are welcome to talk quietly and leave their seats during the performance as needed.

JOIN US FOR A HOLIDAY TRADITION!

Gather your family and friends, celebrate the extraordinary talent of these dedicated young dancers, and let CIDE sweep you away into a world of holiday magic. From the youngest performers to the graduating seniors taking their final Nutcracker bows, every dancer helps make this production a special celebration of artistry, teamwork, and the joy of dance.

The STAR Bank Performing Arts Center is located at 1000 Mulberry St., Zionsville, Indiana.

For more information about Central Indiana Dance Ensemble and its 2027 performances, visit www.cidedance.org/current-season.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL INDIANA DANCE ENSEMBLE

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay. The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms. Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble the opportunity to give back to the community. In 2006, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association.

To learn more, visit our website: https://www.cidedance.org/

The race is on for the Fort Wayne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 51% 2 BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 49% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 54% 2 Pulse Opera House 46% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nate Thomas - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Whitley Arts Partnership 32% 2 Carson Cunningham - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 28% 3 Sophie Lindwall - ANYTHING GOES Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts 28% 4 Susannah Jane - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 10% 5 Ralph Tuttle - BRIGHT STAR Pulse Opera House 2% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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