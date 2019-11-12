West Boca Theatre Company At Levis JCC Presents CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

Attracting arts & culture enthusiasts from South Palm Beach County and beyond, the Levis JCC Sandler Center kicks off its impressive 2019-2020 line-up at its black box stage theater with Charlie Cox Runs With Scissors, presented by West Boca Theatre Company. Carbonell Award-winning playwright, actor, and director Michael McKeever stars in this multi-award-winning comedy about a man who, diagnosed with a terminal illness, hits the road desperate to find some meaning in his life. This must-see play runs from December 5 through December 22.

Charlie Cox accidentally stumbles upon the one great love of his life at a broken-down motel in the middle of nowhere. Soon after, fireworks ensue as Love and Death, personified with glorious irreverence, battle for the soul of Charlie Cox. Directed by Carbonell Award winner Stuart Meltzer, Charlie Cox Runs with Scissors, shows how sometimes all it takes is a little death to show us how to live. Meltzer is also the Artistic Director and Co-founder of Zoetic Stage, the performing arts theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

"I am thrilled to be returning to the Levis JCC West Boca Theatre Company. My plays Daniel's Husband and The Camp both received terrific, acclaimed productions here," said Mckeever. "I am excited to see what magic we can create together with Charlie Cox Runs with Scissors."

Michael McKeever's plays Daniel's Husband and After recently ran Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre, 59E59, and Primary Stages, where Daniel's Husband was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Work. His plays have been presented at theaters around the world, including Penguin Rep, Marin Theatre Company, NCTC, Phoenix Theatre, Island City Stage, Stage West, Komödie Dresden (Germany), Och-Teatr (Poland) and Theater in der Josefstadt, Kammerspiele (Austria). He has been honored with the prestigious George Abbott Award and has seen his work nominated four times for the Steinberg/American Theatre Critics New Play Award. He has won numerous Carbonell and Silver Palm Awards, and is a NEA grant recipient. McKeever is a co-founder of Zoetic Stage, a Miami-based theater company dedicated to developing new work.



Showtimes for Charlie Cox Runs with Scissors are at 2 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursdays, December 5, 12 and 19; 7:30 pm on Saturdays, December 7, 14, and 21; and 2 pm on Sundays, December 8, 15, and 22. General Admission Seating is $30.

Levis JCC's West Boca Theatre Company presents professional award-winning musicals, comedy, drama and cabaret performances throughout the year. Fans can give the gift of arts & culture this holiday season with tickets to the following performances:

Brighton Beach Memoirs - January 9 - January 19

My Name is Asher Lev - January 30 - February 16

The Marvelous Wonderettes - March 5 - 8

Barefoot In The Park - March 12 - March 25

WORDS ... ALIVE! Founded by Eunice Bernard and Carol Clarke (dramatized reader's theater based on literary works)

o Educated, A Memoir - January 28, 2:30 pm

o The Bridge Game - March 23, 2:30 pm

The Levis JCC Sandler Center is located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton. To purchase tickets, visit the Levis JCC Box Office, call 561-558-2512, or visit levisjcc.org/boxoffice. These professional theater productions feature preferred seating, concessions and no service charges. Online, VIP and group ticket sales available.

For additional information, contact 561.558.2520 or visit levisjcc.org/culture.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You