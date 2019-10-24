Visionary Creators Add Breathtaking Drama And Beauty To Port Everglades

The Broward Cultural Division's Public Art & Design Program announces the addition of two new public artworks at Port Everglades: a dramatic outdoor sculpture by New York-based, internationally renowned sculptor Alice Aycock and an indoor mural combining colorful elements of street art and contemporary design by acclaimed Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL-based artist Leon Bedore also known as "Tes One"

"The artworks were commissioned by the Cultural Division in collaboration with the Port and are part of Broward County's robust public art program," said Phillip Dunlap, director of Broward Cultural Division. "They underscore our continuing commitment to bringing high quality art to the public, which includes the nearly four million Port visitors who cruise annually."

Port Everglades Acting Chief Executive and Director Glenn Wilshire stated, "Port Everglades uses its industrial landscape as a public art palette for artists to create visually stimulating works that engage cruise guests, and, in some cases, can serve a practical purpose such as an artistic landmark which helps visitors navigate through the Port."

Alice Aycock's hybrid of architecture and sculpture titled, Exuberance, is located in a traffic circle between four of the Port's cruise terminals. It is a dynamic three-dimensional interpretation of waves, water, wind, and vortexes of energy. Fabricated from powder-coated aluminum, its color gradation from white to blue presents a strong visual contrast to the neutral color palette of the surrounding buildings and plaza. The artist stated, "Within the context of the Port, Exuberance, sets up a visual dialogue with the exciting industrial backdrop of the site as well as the sculptural forms of the massive ships as they come and go." Further, she is hopeful that "the viewer will make the aesthetic connection between the work of art and the surrounding environment."

Invigorating the newly expanded and renovated Cruise Terminal 25 is Leon Bedore's 75-foot long mural titled Transcendence. With a combination of unexpected bursts of saturated color reminiscent of street art and its highly tailored swipes and sharply formed shapes, the mural complements the terminal's sleek interior and makes travelers aware they are entering a new and exhilarating experience and exciting journey ahead. The artist stated, "When I first took a tour of the space, the area leading to the VIP Lounge was so unique. It felt like a portal not only between land and sea, but of a completely new experience. I hope it [the artwork] provides a memorable entrance to this unique and rare adventure."

Learn more about Broward County's Public Art & Design Program.





