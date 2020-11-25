VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For MNM Theatre Company's CLOSER THAN EVER

MNM Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Closer Than Ever, David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.'s fascinating song cycle that explores the everyday struggles of love in the modern world.

The production will begin streaming on November 27th and be available through December 31st.

Check out the trailer below!

Closer Than Ever features self-contained songs which deal with such diverse topics as security, aging, mid-life crisis, second marriages, working couples, and unrequited love. Maltby and Shire based many of the songs on real-life experiences of their friends, or stories told to them.

Closer Than Ever stars Aaron Bower, Johnbarry Green, and Carbonell Award-winners Shelley Keelor, and Elijah Word, each of whom have worked with MNM Theatre Company in the past. The technical crew, almost all of whom are also MNM alumni, includes Eric Alsford as the production's Musical Director, and Emily Tarallo as the show's Choreographer. Lighting Designer is Clifford Michael Spulock, Sound Designer is Mike Kelly, Scenic Artist is Cindi Taylor, and Scenic Designer is Jordon Armstrong. Johnbarry Green serves as Technical Director, Cliff Burgess as Videographer, Michael Joseph as Assistant Videographer and Wig Design is by Justin Lore of Tease & Floof Custom Wig Boutique. Amber Mandic and Andrea Guardo are the production's co-Stage Managers and co-Props Mistresses.

Closer Than Ever will begin streaming on November 27th and will be available On Demand through December 31st on Music Theatre International's (MTI) streaming platform www.ShowTix4U.com via MNM Theatre Company's website www.mnmtheatre.org or on the company's Facebook page www.facebook.com/mnmtheatrecompany .

Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive a link to view the production. The link will be active for 48 hours from the first click. Tickets are $20.

