VIDEO: Island City Stage Artistic Director Andy Rogow Provides an Update as the Theatre Prepares to Reopen

Island City Stage's Artistic Director Andy Rogow recently provided a video update on what's happening at the theatre as they prepare to open season 9.

Check out his video to stay in the loop for the theatre's reopening and upcoming shows!

For season nine, Island City Stage will offer In-Theatre (live in-person socially distanced performances at the theatre) and Streamed Video performances for those who are not ready to return to an In-Theatre event. All video performances will be professionally filmed and produced for a great streaming experience.

Learn more about all upcoming productions at https://islandcitystage.org/.

