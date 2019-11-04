VICTORY DOLLS Will Hold Casting Call

The Victory Dolls, a Florida-based, female vocal group announce a casting call for upcoming shows.

NEEDED: Female singers/actors who move well; age range: 20s to 40s

Seeking strong female performers to supplement the existing roster of The Victory Dolls, a female singing group that performs 1940s songs in tight 3-part harmonies, a la the Andrews Sisters. Performers must be strong soloists and also exceptional part singers and movers. Excellent pitch is a must, as is experience and comfort performing in a cabaret-style, info-tainment format. Strong music-reading skills are a plus.

RESPONSE DEADLINE: November 15th

· Send headshot, resume and any questions to: auditions@thevictorydolls.com

· Please create a video of a 32-bar solo WITH ACCOMPANIMENT from or in the style of 1940s music

· Please DO NOT email the video; include a LINK in your email to a private YouTube video of this solo.

Those selected to move forward in the audition process will be contacted regarding in-person auditions being scheduled in December at the Delray Beach Playhouse. For information on The Victory Dolls visit: www.TheVictoryDolls.com.

MANAGEMENT TEAM:

KEVIN BARRETT (Founder/Producer, The Victory Dolls; Executive Director, Delray Beach Playhouse)

Kevin Barrett is a 28-year veteran arts administration executive who has successfully managed theaters in Florida and Massachusetts during his lengthy career, to date. He currently manages the Delray Beach Playhouse and is also the CEO of Arts Center Management, a multi-platform theater management, consulting, and production company. Prior to taking over the Playhouse, Barrett managed the 1,479-seat Coral Springs Center for the Arts (1999-2016), the historic 2,611-seat Springfield Symphony Hall and the 10,000-seat Springfield Civic Center (1995-1999).

Shelley Keelor (General Manager/Cast Member)

Award-winning actress, Shelley Keelor grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and is a singer, actress, headliner, cabaret artist and voice teacher, who resides in Jupiter, Florida. She and the cast of The World Goes 'Round were honored with a Carbonell Award for Best Ensemble (2016). She's also a Silver Palm Award winner, a "Best Supporting Actress" honoree (New Times Best of Broward-Palm Beach) and a Carbonell Award nominee for her role as Margaret White in Carrie, The Musical!

Caryl Fantel (Music Director)

Caryl Fantel is a Carbonell and two-time Silver Palm Award recipient. Credits include productions at theatres from South Florida to Off-Broadway. Caryl is Music Director of the South Florida Carbonell and Cappies Awards, and was honored to be Music Director for the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas students' performance at the 2018 Tony Awards. She has accompanied acclaimed Broadway performers Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Beth Malone, Lorna Luft, Lee Roy Reams, Daisy Eagan, Liz Larsen and others, and is currently working with writers of several musicals currently in development. Caryl is an instructor and Music Director at Florida Atlantic University.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You