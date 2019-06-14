Two New Food And Entertainment Events Announced At The Wick/Codfish Ball And 4th Of July

The Wick Theatre is proud to celebrate America's birthday with two glorious days of sparkling performances, patriotism and picnics! An American Celebration will feature the music of Kellye Cash and her family. Cash, a former Miss America, and the niece of the legendary Johnny Cash, dazzled audiences during her run as Patsy Cline at The Wick. Now, the entertainer returns with her family, accompanied by a live band for two spectacular shows that will also feature aerial silks performer Emily Bainbridge. Guests can also partake in an old-fashioned picnic!

Show and picnic tickets are $98, show only tickets $68, picnic only $30. The July 3rd event will feature a 5:30pm picnic followed by an 8pm show. The July 4th event will feature a 4pm show, followed by the picnic. Call 561-995-2333 or visit www.thewick.org for reservations.

"We are thrilled that Kellye Cash is returning to The Wick and bringing her wonderful family to celebrate this holiday with us," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Kellye is country music royalty, and she and her family have prepared an uplifting concert of patriotic songs and country classics that will stir your heart."

While everyone knows Kellye's iconic uncle, most do not realize that her dad, Roy, who is a retired US Navy Captain and war hero, wrote the hit song I Still Miss Someone, which Johnny recorded, as did 80 other artists! Roy will be singing with Kellye, as will her mom Billie, who is the author of six books and an advocate for military families at events honoring the military wife and active duty women.

Adding to the grand ole' celebration, The Wick has brought in acclaimed aerial silks performer Emily Bainbridge, who with her husband Trenton, produce and perform in the Roque Cirque.

The old-fashioned picnic will feature all the classic favorites including hamburgers, hotdogs, shrimp kabobs, roasted veggies, corn-on-the-cob, an array of salads, apple pie and so much more!



The Wick Theatre is proud to present The Codfish Ball, three spectacular evenings of seafood and song which will take place inside the venue's restaurant, Tavern at The Wick. The Broadway Dames will perform accompanied by a live reggae band, while guests dine on a scrumptious multi-course feast. Dates for The Codfish Ball are June 28, July 12 and July 26. The evenings begin at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $88, and reservations are required. Please call 561-995-2333 or visit www.thewick.org.

"During the summer, people are looking for something different to do," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "The Codfish Ball concept will transport everyone to 'Neptune's Hall' for an evening they will always remember. These nights are about getting together with friends, enjoying a spectacular dinner, singing along with the Broadway Dames and dancing with our island band."

Chef Cyrille is preparing the menu based on the freshest catch-- appetizers such as shrimp and clams, salads with crab and citrus, entrees including salmon, Chilean seabass, lobster tails and more, followed by a decadent dessert.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You