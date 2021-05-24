Thrasher-Horne Center Announces Updated COVID-19 Information

Thrasher-Horne Center has announced its updated COVID-19 Protocols.

Beginning Monday, May 24, 2021, masks will be strongly encouraged, but not required at the Thrasher-Horne Center. Please check the individual event page for the current safety protocols of that event.

The Thrasher-Horne Center, in conjunction with St. Johns River State college follows recommended CDC guidelines and will make updates as they become available.

For more information, click here.

f you have any questions, please contact our Ticket Office at (904) 276-6815 or email boxoffice@sjrstate.edu.