The Wick Theatre Presents Dazzling Live Entertainment

Mamma Mia!, Nunsense, and more come to The Wick this season!

The Wick Theatre is bringing back live entertainment with a wonderful series of Supper Club events, concerts and theatrical productions. All safety and social distancing procedures are being followed. For more information and tickets, please visit www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

Wick Supper Club:

Broadway to Motown

October 23rd, and 24th at 6pm/ $100 3-course dinner and a show.

Starring Avery Sommers, Renee Elizabeth Turner, Maryel Epps and Elijah Word.

The Wick Supper Club features a scrumptious fall menu and a musical journey from the heart of the Big Apple to the Motor City! All your favorite Motown hits and some that made it to Broadway!

A Spell on Broadway

October 29, 30 and 31st

Enjoy a spook-tacular Halloween Wick Supper Club featuring a scrumptious 3-course fall menu and incredible entertainment featuring music from hit shows like Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Rocky Horror Show and more!

Theatre Presentations:

The John Denver Tribute

November 5th, 6th, and 7th

Tickets $65-$75

As seen on PBS Television Special, "Back Home Again."

Tom Becker effortlessly embodies the warmth and humor of one of America's best-loved songwriters. From the foot-stomping fun of "Thank God, I'm a Country Boy", to the tenderness of Annie's Song", to the sweeping grandeur of "Rocky Mountain High" -- Tom and his band take you on a musical journey into the many facets of John Denver's songwriting, the songs that defined his life, and his passion for the preserving the environment.

Blast from the Past

November 19th, 20th, and 21st

$55-$65

Remember the Good Ole Days? Drive-ins and Sock Hops? Greasers and Hot Rods? Well drift back to those simpler times of yesteryear with a sensational group of fun guys as they perform your favorite hits from the 50's and 60's in glorious harmony!!

Lance Lipinsky New Year's Eve:

December 31st and January 1st

$75 5pm event

$250 Dinner and Show/ Main NYE Event

$75 Hangover Show

Ring in 2021 with a musical history trip! Move and groove back to the beginnings of rock 'n' roll with entertainer and songwriter Lance Lipinsky and his Chicago-based group the Lovers in Rock Baby Rock! Culling together revitalized sounds from the late 1940s to the mid-1960s, this ever-shuffling night features both obvious and slightly less common touchstones, including era-defining material from Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Bill Haley & The Comets, Chubby Checker, Ray Charles, Bo Diddley, The Dells, Ike Turner, and Jerry Lewis' top tunes.

Mamma Mia!

January 7-February 14, 2021

If you have already subscribed to Season, you have this show for free and have already been seated. This all-time Broadway smash incorporates the songs of ABBA with a hilarious story of a young bride whose quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia a great big party. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you will never forget!

Christine Pedi-Great Dames

February 19-February 20, 2021

Tickets: $65-85

Christine Pedi, the "Lady of 1000 Voices," first discovered her talent for multiple personalities in the legendary off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in Little Me, played Mama Morton in Chicago and appeared in Talk Radio. Off Broadway, credits include Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas, Jerry's Girls, The Mad Show, My Favorite Year and Newsical: The Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody. Her cabaret show Great Dames won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and played New York, Los Angeles, London, and South Africa. Her holiday show, There's No Bizness like Snow Bizness has been a seasonal staple in New York for the past 11 years. She is also the daily host of Sirrius XM radio's On-Broadway playing music of the stage and co-hosts Dueling Divas Seth Rudetsky.

A Chorus Line

March 4-April 4, 2021

Tickets: $85-$95

An indelible classic, A Chorus Line examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the "chorus line" of a Broadway musical. From Cassie, the star who just needs the "music and the mirror and the chance to dance," to Val, a small-town girl with a brand-new big-town body, to Mike, who took his sister's place in dance class, saying "I can do that." Based on real Broadway dancers' stories, as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett, A Chorus Line is funny, heartbreaking, and refreshingly honest.

Nunsense

April 15-May 9, 2021

Tickets: $75-$85

The Little Sisters of Hoboken are coming to The Wick Theatre for a special 35th anniversary production! When the convent cook accidentally poisons 52 of the Sisters, how will Mother Superior, played by Cindy Williams, pay for the burials? She puts on a variety show with her fellow surviving sisters! Featuring star turns, tap dancing, and hilarious surprises, the show has become an international phenomenon! This special production is directed by the show's celebrated creator Dan Goggin.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 North Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487

