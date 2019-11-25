The Tony Award-Winning Musical ONCE Opens At The LPAC December 5

Once, the winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will open at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) on December 5th and run through December 22nd. The musical is based on the 2007 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, which was written and directed by John Carney, and starred Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, with original music and lyrics by Mr. Hansard and Ms. Irglová. (The multiple award-winning Once has also won Grammy and Olivier awards.)

Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when an intriguing young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights, but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, Once is an unforgettable story about pursuing your dreams... not living in fear... and the power of music to connect us all.

This Apex Touring production will include a pre-show onstage bar atmosphere wherein the performers play a variety of traditional Irish and Czech tunes each night, and audience members will be invited to join them on stage with their drinks and interact with the musicians.

J. Michael Zygo, who performed in the Broadway production as the Emcee, will recreate the original staging and movement by John Tiffany and Steven Hoggett. As an original Broadway and Off-Broadway cast member, he feels a special attachment to the incredible work realized by the original cast and creative team. Mr. Zygo's recent credits include Director of Once at Pittsburgh CLO and Music Director / Associate Choreographer of Once at The Fulton Theatre / Virginia Repertory Theatre. He was also featured on the Grammy Award winning cast album of Once. Other acting credits include Broadway runs of School Of Rock; and Off-Broadway credits include Once (NYTW) as well as tours of Rock Of Ages - First National, The Wedding Singer, Bridges of Madison County - first National, Annie - 30th Anniversary tour, and Oklahoma! - first National.

The Once cast is headed by Jack Gerhard as Guy and Mariah Lotz as Girl. Jack is a recent graduate of Rider University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Previous regional credits include Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan. Mariah is also a graduate of Rider University and has premiered numerous new shows in New York and was part of the Rising Star program at Fifth Avenue Theatre. The ensemble includes Todd Aulwurm (Bank Manager/Cello), Carrie Lyn Brandon (Swing), Carlos Castillo (Andrej/Guitar/Electric Bass/Ukulele), Trevor Lindley Craft (Švec/Mandolin/Guitar/Drums Set/Banjo), Richard Daniel (Da/Mandolin), Elleon Dobias (Ex- Girlfriend Violin), Emily Gregonis (Réza/Violin), Caleb Hartsfield (Emcee/Guitar), Jody Alan Lee (Swing), Sam Saint Ours (Swing), Jon Patrick Penick (Billy/Guitar/Percussion), Marta Rymer (Swing/Movement Captain), Matthew Staley (Eamon/Guitar/Piano/Cajon) and Tracy Thomas (Baruška/Accordion/Concertina/Musical Supervisor).

The production features scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Bob Crowley (Aida, An American in Paris, Carousel, Mary Poppins) with additional designs by BroadwayWorld winner Evan Adamson (Mamma Mia), lighting design by Russell A. Thompson (international tour of The Wizard of Oz, US tours Million Dollar Quartet, Fiddler on the Roof) and sound design by David Temby (Clearwing Productions/national tours of Memphis and Cabaret).

Once will run from December 5th - December 22nd. Ticket prices range from $35 - $55 and are available online at https://lpacfl.com/or by calling 954-777-2055. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) has hosted numerous theatrical events and productions since it opened its doors in January 2016 and has grown its audiences to include theatre patrons from not only Broward County, but Miami/Dade and Palm Beach counties as well. The theatre is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://lpacfl.com.





