The Symphonia Launches 'The Symphonia at Home' Series

The Symphonia has launched "The Symphonia At Home," a weekly Facebook Live series on Thursdays.

The series showcases the orchestra's musicians through interviews and performances from their own homes. Past episodes of can be viewed on The Symphonia's site here.

Watch the most recent episode below!

The series goes live every Thursday at 5pm on Facebook. To tune in to one of the performances, just visit https://www.facebook.com/symphoniaboca.

To sign up for The Symphonia's email list to be notified of coming performances, visit https://thesymphonia.org/what-we-do/the-symphonia-at-home/.





