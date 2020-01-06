The Pompano Beach Amphitheater Will Host GOSPEL FEST Featuring John P. Kee

The Pompano Beach Amphitheater has announced Gospel Fest, an extraordinary evening of inspiring music featuring headliner John P. Kee with special guests Marvin Sapp, Sensere and Brother's Keeper. This concert is part of the City's celebration of Black History Month and is presented in collaboration with The Tiger Trail Festival. Gospel Fest takes place at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Saturday, February 22 at 5pm with tickets from $29-$49 plus fees. PLEASE NOTE, tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

"Gospel Fest will showcase some of the most acclaimed contemporary gospel music artists of our time," said Earl Bosworth, Pompano Beach Assistant City Manager, "We are looking forward to bringing the community together through the power of music and the motivational stories these award-winning artists share during their performances."

John P. Kee has earned accolades as one the most popular contemporary gospel artists of his generation, regularly peaking near the top of the Billboard gospel charts. His personal journey has inspired countless others to change their lives for the better.

As a child, he exhibited an extraordinary vocal and instrumental talent, attending a special school for musically gifted children. In his teens, he played with jazz greats such as Donald Byrd & the Blackbirds and Cameo. Later, unfortunately, he became involved with the wrong crowd and had to overcome a life surrounded by drugs and crime. He ultimately gave his life to the Lord and in the mid-1980s, started a community choir in Charlotte which evolved into the New Life Community Choir; achieving rapid success with several acclaimed albums. The '90s brought the beginning of what would be a flood of awards for Kee including more than a dozen Stellar Awards, 20 GMWA Excellence Awards, a Soul Train Award, and two Billboard Music Awards.

The Grammy Award-winning Marvin Sapp has enjoyed a decorated music career receiving 22 Stellar Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, 2 Dove Awards, and 8 BMI songwriter's awards. He began his national music career when he was invited by legendary Gospel singer Fred Hammond to sing with Commissioned in 1990, after performing on several acclaimed albums he launched a successful solo career. The loss of his wife to colon cancer in 2010, made him question his desire to continue his ministry, however, he regained his focus and recently became the pastor at Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth.

Sensere is an urban inspirational soul band from Miami, Florida. Combining elements of Funk and Soul with their exquisite harmonies and full-bodied sound, who have had several Billboard charting songs and the MTV mainstay "Got Jesus." The group has appeared on BET's Bobby Jones Gospel, TBN and The 700 Club and was the first inspirational act to perform at South Florida's prestigious 7th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival sharing the stage with multi-platinum selling artists; Kenny G, Patti LaBelle, and Mary J. Blige.

Brother's Keeper is a Gospel R & B group formed by two brothers, Adrian and Corey Drummond of Ft Lauderdale. Adrian and Corey have followed similar musical paths as singers, songwriters and producers. The duo was inspired by many artists such as the Soul Stirrers, The Williams Brother, The Evereadys and Pop Group Cameo, but none inspired them more that their own mother Evangelist Mary Williams Drummond, the lead singer of the Williams Sisters of Ft Lauderdale.

The Pompano Beach Amphitheater is located at 1806 NE 6th Street Pompano Beach, FL 33060





