The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra To Open Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2019/2020 Season

Big Man, big band, gold standards and beloved titles will premiere in Broward County on Wednesday, November 13, for the premiere performance of Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2019/2020 Season, A Tribute to Broadway and Hollywood.

An audience of all ages will appreciate the iconic and classic renditions of award-winning tunes from Broadway, movies and TV, with the history of each song displayed in multi-media presentation through photos and video.

As an icon of South Florida artistry, music and events, Bobby Rodriguez invites Grammy Award Winner Néstor Torres to join their talents accompanied by a 20-piece Big Band Jazz Orchestra

Singers Dana Paul, Joey Kennedy Steve Kaplan and John LaValle will perform also, for a jazzy musical entourage.

"There are many admirable and enjoyable live bands who play variations on jazz, and other types of music blending with jazz," says Gold Coast Jazz Society's Executive Director, Pam Dearden. "We honor them all, while we are expressly committed to preserving the pure art form of Jazz."

Gold Coast Jazz Society (GCJ) invites their followers, supporters and subscribers, along with the South Florida community, into what they hope to be an engaging season.

Celebrating local and International Artists, as well as young and seasoned maestros that have cherished this traditional form of music, GCJ continues to holds its own for almost 30 years.

Bobby's orchestra is considered a gold standard for the Jazz Big Band sound, winning awards and accolades for decades. Pop, Swing, Latin Bebop and the "Great American Songbook," provide jazz variations that will never die. Gold Coast Jazz Society aims to keep them alive in their purest form.

A jazz flautist born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Néstor Torres took flute lessons at age 12 and began formal studies at the Escuela Libre de Música, eventually attending Puerto Rico's Inter-American University. At 18, he moved to New York with his family, and today he is a Latin Grammy Award winner.

"The Great American Songbook" also known as "American Standards," is the canon of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century.

American History is on stage!

Purchase a Season Subscription or a Jazz Trio at goldcoastjazz.org. Single tickets are avaliable at Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Box Office at browardcenter.org or Tel: 954-462-0222.





