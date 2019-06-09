The Barn Theatre Presents ROCK OF AGES

Jun. 9, 2019  

The Barn Theatre Presents ROCK OF AGES

Rock Of Agesu comes July18th-28th 2019

Rock of Ages is by Chris D'Arienzor and directed by Bryan Childe.

Rock Of Ages nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical takes place in 1987 on the sunset strip, when a small town girl meets a big city rocker. In LA's most famous rock club. With songs from the 80's including Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Don't Stop Believing, We Built This City and many more. Come Rock out to all your favorites in this musical comedy love story.

Cast:

Drew- Matthew Wood
Sherri- Bethany Beniek
Lonnie: Pedro Martorell
Franz: Elijah Booth
Hertz: James King
Dennis: Kyle Weber
Justice: Danielle Karam
Stacee Jaxx: Jordan Jones
Constance/Ensemble: Amanda Vousden
Mayor: Frank Lillo
Joey Primo/Ensemble: Alex Miranda
Regina: Maria Colonna
Ja'Keith/Ensemble: Jon Tinker
Waitress/Ensemble: Jill Kober
Waitress/Ensemble: Amanda Vousden
Female Ensemble: Brooklyn Hamdalla
Female Ensemble: Julianna Pereira
Female Ensemble: Taliyah Accardi
Female Ensemble: Samantha Holland

Director: Bryan Childe
Musical Director: Mariano Garcia
Costumer: Marcia Molinari
Assistant Director: Austin Parriott
Assistant Costumer: Allie Timbrook
Choreographer: Danielle Karam
Assistant Choreographer: Maria Colonna
Marketing: Dennis McGeady
Producer: Jeanette Mazzella
Stage Manager: Alana O'Leary
Social Media Marketing: Wendi Nicholson

For tickets: CLICK HERE!

* A Live Rock Band Will Be Performing this show!!

* Adult Content



