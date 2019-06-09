The Barn Theatre Presents ROCK OF AGES

Rock Of Agesu comes July18th-28th 2019

Rock of Ages is by Chris D'Arienzor and directed by Bryan Childe.

Rock Of Ages nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical takes place in 1987 on the sunset strip, when a small town girl meets a big city rocker. In LA's most famous rock club. With songs from the 80's including Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Don't Stop Believing, We Built This City and many more. Come Rock out to all your favorites in this musical comedy love story.

Cast:

Drew- Matthew Wood

Sherri- Bethany Beniek

Lonnie: Pedro Martorell

Franz: Elijah Booth

Hertz: James King

Dennis: Kyle Weber

Justice: Danielle Karam

Stacee Jaxx: Jordan Jones

Constance/Ensemble: Amanda Vousden

Mayor: Frank Lillo

Joey Primo/Ensemble: Alex Miranda

Regina: Maria Colonna

Ja'Keith/Ensemble: Jon Tinker

Waitress/Ensemble: Jill Kober

Waitress/Ensemble: Amanda Vousden

Female Ensemble: Brooklyn Hamdalla

Female Ensemble: Julianna Pereira

Female Ensemble: Taliyah Accardi

Female Ensemble: Samantha Holland

Director: Bryan Childe

Musical Director: Mariano Garcia

Costumer: Marcia Molinari

Assistant Director: Austin Parriott

Assistant Costumer: Allie Timbrook

Choreographer: Danielle Karam

Assistant Choreographer: Maria Colonna

Marketing: Dennis McGeady

Producer: Jeanette Mazzella

Stage Manager: Alana O'Leary

Social Media Marketing: Wendi Nicholson

For tickets: CLICK HERE!

* A Live Rock Band Will Be Performing this show!!

* Adult Content





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You