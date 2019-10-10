TIL DEATH DO US PART Presented At Herb Skolnick Center Before Heading To Off-Broadway!

2019 Producer Joe Sallabi announces that Peter Fogel's hilarious multi-media solo show, "Til Death Do Us Part... You First! and directed by Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (Star of A BRONX TALE!) is coming back to Broward County, Florida.

After two successful SOLD OUT runs at the Lake Worth Playhouse's Stonzek Theater & Art Serve Theater in Ft. Lauderdale -- Author/Star Fogel is presenting his hilarious multi-media solo show at the Herb Skolnick Center 800 SW 36th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 (954-786-4590)

The Seventy-Five minutes of non-stop laughs are happening for one Special Performance only on Sat. December 14th, 2019 (8 PM)

Tickets can be purchased at https://tildeaththeplay.bpt.me or call 1-800-838-3006

Says Producer Joe, "Til Death is truly is a hysterical show with a story all audiences can relate to! In fact, we're in negotiations right now to bring it to Off-Broadway this Spring after NYC thaws out!"

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality -- he is visited by a Very Special Guest who mentors him on how he can end all his romantic disasters.

Fogel mixes his signature wit along with riotous relatable characters: Iranian Ex-Girlfriend Elena, Magician & Ex-Fiance Jamie, His college roommate "Uncle" Harold as well as his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva all join in to give him a hard time about his stressful love life!

Fogel laments: "The longest relationship I've had in my entire life is with Amazon's Alexa!"

Tickets are $50. For a very limited time, theatergoers can receive $20 off when they use "20off" at checkout.





