THE YELLOW WALK Public Arts Project Will Take Place at the Art Walk

The third of five public art installations from the Power of Art program, The Yellow Walk, created by Guggenheim Fellow, Kate Gilmore, with performers from the Coral Springs and Parkland communities, officially opens on November 8, 2019 at 2pm and will be active for 26 hours over the course of the weekend. The large-scale interactive public art installation and performance piece will take place at the Art Walk in Coral Springs.

The Art Walk will be transformed by an 800-foot long yellow carpet which performers will continuously walk on for the extent of the performance. Audience members are invited to join in The Yellow Walk where a performer will match their pace to walk alongside them in companionship. The first 1,000 people to attend will receive a hand silk-screened t-shirt created by the artist with assistance from community members to commemorate the project.

This Power of Art project is made possible by a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. In late 2018, the City of Coral Springs in partnership with the City of Parkland and Coral Springs Museum of Art were awarded a $1 million grant for the 2018 Public Art Challenge.

The project is free and open to the public. People of all abilities are welcome to participate.





