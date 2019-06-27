THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Delivers Special Opening Night Finale at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

The touring company of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

performing "Brings On The Monsters" with drama students at

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical welcomed students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the stage for a special reprise of "Bring on the Monsters" following the opening night curtain call at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, where the Off-Broadway hit continues its run through Sunday, June 30.

The students had performed earlier this year in a concert version of the musical about forging through hard times and going on a quest to save the world at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, which had been the site of a tragic high school shooting.

"When the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas took the stage, the excitement and emotion felt by our patrons and staff during the moving encore alongside The Lightning Thief cast members was palpable," said Broward Center for the Performing Arts President and CEO Kelley Shanley. "The collaboration between the show's producers, the school and the Broward Center resulted in an incredible evening that will be remembered by everyone who attended. Moments like this demonstrate the vital role we all play in connecting artists with audiences and with each other in meaningful ways."

Isabella Barry, who played Annabeth in Douglas' production of The Lightning Thief, was one of the students who performed in the finale with the show's touring company.

At the Broward Center, three students with hand-held microphones joined the show's cast backed by classmates wearing orange "Camp Half Blood" T-shirts.

"We were so fortunate to have the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas join us Tuesday night. Their enthusiasm and passion for the show is contagious, and we had an absolute blast including them in our production," said The Lightning Thief producer Barbara Pasternack.

Amazing encore performance by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students at the opening night of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at Broward Center for the Performing Arts ?? #MSD #MSDstrong Posted by The CW South Florida on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, an "electrifying" (Newsday) musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan, is currently appearing in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center. Following a sold out run in New York City, where it garnered three Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, "this family-friendly show delights with warm musical numbers and entertains both kids and adults with sophisticated humor." (Philadelphia Inquirer). As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Performances are now through Friday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 29 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 30 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $29-85 with $125 tickets for the JetBlue Flight Deck on the Club Level. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

