THE FOUR TOPS & MARY WILSON Will Play the King Center

The Four Tops deliver an intimate evening of timeless hits that will have the entire audience dancing in their seats. Always a hit in concert, The Four Tops have toured incessantly over the decades, a towering testament to the enduring legacy of the MOTOWN Sound they helped shape and define. The Tops are inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with 24 top 40 Pop hits to their credit, including "Baby, I Need Your Loving." Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were successes on the pop charts, the R & B charts and in the United Kingdom. "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," a No. 1 R & B and pop smash in 1965, is one of Motown's longest-running chart toppers; it was quickly followed by another longtime favorite, "It's the Same Old Song." Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy: the No. 1 "Reach Out I'll Be There," "Standing in the Shadows of Love," and "Bernadette." Other Tops hits include "Ask the Lonely," "Shake Me, Wake Me (When it's Over)," "Something About You," "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)," "Still Waters Run Deep," "When She was My Girl," and "Walk Away Renee." The Four Tops bring a high energy show packed with the smooth moves, sweet harmonies and powerful vocals that made them one of Motown's most successful supergroups of all time. Their live show is not to be missed!

Mary Wilson of The Supremes could never have imagined all the successes she would enjoy when she was thirteen years old, growing up in the housing projects in Detroit, when she joined with classmates Diana Ross and Florence Ballard to form the Primettes, who changed their name to The Supremes when they joined MOTOWN Records in 1961. The Supremes became the most successful American vocal group of all time, with 33 top 40 hits and 12 No. 1 smash hits, including "Where Did our Love Go," "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," "Stop in the Name of Love," and "You Can't Hurry Love." Mary has also performed several times at the White House and for the Queen of England, as well as starring in musical theatre hits including "Beehive" and "Dancing in the Streets." A best-selling author, "Dream Girl: My Life as a Supreme" and the follow up "Supreme Faith...Someday We'll be Together," set sales records in the genre. In 2003, Mary was named a U.S. Cultural Ambassador with the mission of improving cross cultural understanding internationally, and she is in high demand on the lecture circuit with her "Dare to Dream" presentation focusing on reaching goals and overcoming adversity. Mary Wilson has been an inspiration to millions around the world, and audiences will be thrilled to see her with her life-long friends, The Four Tops.

PETER LEMONGELLO, Jr. is one of the most versatile singer/dancer/performers to emerge in decades. He represents the new generation committed to keeping the great music of the 60s alive. Peter's fan base is skyrocketing since his recent national tv appearances on American Idol and the PBS "My Music" series. He was inspired by his father, the first singer to sell more than 1 million albums on television in the 1970s, but Peter is his own person with a unique style, personality and passion for the music. He will energize the crowd and is the ideal opening act for The Four Tops.

Comedian RON "TATER SALAD" WHITE is a classic storyteller; relaying tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas, to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. Ron rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but since 2004 has established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past nine years he has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America. During this time, all four of his comedy albums charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He is a three-time Grammy-nominated comedian and has sold over 10 million albums (Solo/Blue Collar Comedy Tour). For mature audiences.





