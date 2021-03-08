Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stagehand Volunteers Needed for NEXT TO NORMAL at Lake Worth Playhouse

All interested candidates are required to be available for all performance dates as well as tech rehearsals leading up to the production.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Stagehand positions are available for Lake Worth Playhouse's upcoming musical Next to Normal. No experience is necessary, they will train. Run Dates: March 26th - April 11th, 2021 (9 performances total).

For more info, scheduling and general inquiries please contact Artistic Director Daniel Eilola daniel@lakeworthplayhouse.org

This is the perfect opportunity for students looking to fulfill community service requirements or for someone looking to get involved with the Playhouse for the first time.

** In accordance with county regulations, masks must be worn to enter the theater. **


For additional information on volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/volunteer/


