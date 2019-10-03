Sol Children Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens October 4

Sol Children Theatre presents Little Shop of Horrors, the deviously delicious Broadway horror comedy rock sci-fi musical, created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin). The show will run from October 4th through October 20th at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton.

he production will feature a roster of talented young actors and Sol Troupe members.

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it...blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

In Little Shop 7: (back row from left to right) Kylie Lawrence, Niko Zontini (center), Ava Cavasos, Kimmy Wilkinson; (front row) Ella Rose Giner, Sophia ZontiniIn Little Shop 10: (from left to right) Kimmy Wilkinson, Ava Cavasos, Luke Nappe, Kylie Lawrence, Ella Rose Giner, Sophia Zontini In Little Shop 13: Mia Salerno as Audrey and Niko Zontini as Seymour Photo Credit: Briana Earhart

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.solchildren.org or by calling 561-447-8829. Tickets are $20: $15 children aged 11 or younger. Group rates are available. Sol Children Theatre is located at 3333 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton (33431).

For more information about Sol Children Theatre, visit http://www.solchildren.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories