Slow Burn Theatre Company Presents Regional Premiere of A CHRISTMAS STORY

In a special holiday offering, JetBlue present's Slow Burn Theatre Company's production of the musical New York magazine called "A true gift! A sparkling adaptation with a surefire charmer of a score," when the regional premiere of A Christmas Story, The Musical sponsored by American National Bank comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater Friday, December 13-Sunday, December 29.

The songwriting team behind the Tony Award®-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy® Award-winning film La La Land (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) joined with the musical's book writer Joseph Robinette to create this crowd-pleaser that brings an exciting new dimension to the iconic holiday movie and offers an enchanting new treat to those new to the holiday tale.

Ralphie's boyhood Christmas present dream of an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle is challenged by his nightmare life of humiliating pink bunny pajamas, demented department store Santas, gaudy leg lamps and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole.

A Christmas Story, The Musical includes all the beloved scenes from the movie and a score that ranges from ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers including "Ralphie to the Rescue!," "Up on Santa's Lap" and the inevitable "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"



The Associated Press reported, "A musical that dares mess with one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time and yet manages not only to do the film justice, but top it. ... It's a charming triumph of imagination."

The cast is headed by Tony Edgerton as The Old Man, Amy Miller Brennan as Mother, Michael Norman as Ralphie, Matthew Korinko as Jean Sheperd and Lindsey Corey as Miss Shields. They are joined by Jaxon James, Christo Amygdalitsis, Jay Harris, William H Moss, Jack Rodman, Jacob Harris and Jackson Greenspan.

The talented ensemble rounding out the cast features Chris Alvarez, Aaron Atkinson, Jerel Brown, Braydon Carroll, JR Coley, Casey Sacco, Kimmi Johnson, Nicole Kinzel, Jolie Kirsten, Gaby Lopez, Kristi Rose Mills, Sahid Pabon, Nicolette Quintero, Bailey Sheridan and Sofie Poliakoff.

Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater helms the production as director and choreographer. The creative team features lighting designer Tom Shorrock, scenic designer April Soroko and costume designer Rick Peña.

The musical is based on the motion picture A Christmas Story distributed by Warner Bros., which was written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark upon In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash written by Jean Shepherd. The production is produced with permission of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Dalfie Entertainment.



Performances are held Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 25-Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $49-$65. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Know who you are buying from when you purchase tickets.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Center 2019-2020 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Bank of America, Brightline, Canteen, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, JetBlue, MasterCard and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center.





