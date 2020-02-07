Primal Forces Presents A FUNNY THING HAPPENED... ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT

Primal Forces will present an outrageous new comedy A Funny Thing Happened...on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City, written by Halley Feiffer, runs February 7 through March 1 at The Sol Theater in Boca Raton. Tickets are $40-$45; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8pm and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. For more information www.primalforces.com or call 866-811-4111.

A Funny Thing Happened... is a fast-paced hospital room comedy featuring a completely mismatched couple: an unbalanced millionaire and an out-of-work comedienne, who try to find love as their mothers "witness" their every move.

The Boca Raton Sol Theatre is located at 3333 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431

The Cast:

Shelley Keelor (Karla) is an international entertainer, award-winning actress, and singer. Her recent theatrical credits include Slow Burn's Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Heathers and Memphis at The Broward Center. Sweeney Todd at Palm Beach Dramaworks. Other recent credits: Beehive (The Wick), And The World Goes 'Round (Carbonell Award Winner/Best Ensemble), Side by Side by Sondheim (Carbonell nominee) both (MNM Productions.) Other favorite roles include Margaret White in Carrie (Slow Burn.) National credits include leading roles in: Pump Boys and Dinettes, Berlin To Broadway, Kiss Me Kate, Always Patsy Cline, The Music Man, The Fantasticks, Beauty and the Beast, The Will Rogers Follies and more. Shelley is the general manager of the recently premiered The Victory Dolls, a vocal-harmony group inspired by the Andrew Sisters.

Seth Trucks (Don) appeared last year in Primal Forces' The Gingerbread Lady. Other South Florida credits include: Zoetic Stage: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time. Thinking Cap Theatre: King Lear. Stage Door Theatre: La Cage Aux Folles, Outré Theatre: The Normal Heart, 1984 and Othello. Evening Star: Waiting for Godot, Macbeth (Macbeth also at New City Players,) Comedy of Errors and Murdered to Death. Florida Shakespeare Theatre: the title role in Hamlet, Shylock (Merchant of Venice). Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival: Bottom (Midsummers Night Dream), Antony and Cleopatra, Horatio (Hamlet), Much Ado About Nothing and Comedy of Errors.

Jerri Iaia (Marcie) is a professional actor with a Masters Degree in theater from Villanova University. Jerri trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and performed in NYC at Classic Stage Company, Henry Street and LaMama. Her most recent performance was as Sister Aloysius in Doubt

at the Delray Beach Playhouse. Ms. Iaia has written, directed and produced plays since 1988 in South Florida with the Boca Raton Theater Guild.

Linda Bernhard (Geena) is happy to be making her Primal Forces debut! A multiple Carbonell Award nominee, she also had the honor to have been named "Best Actress in a Comedy" by the Miami New Times. A member of Actors Equity Association, she has performed in Florida theatres from Palm

Beach to Key West. She is a former member of New York's LAByrinth Theatre Company and The Actors Gym. Thanks, Keith...it's great to be back on the boards!

About the Playwright:

Halley Feiffer is a writer and actress. Plays include I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard (World Premiere Atlantic Theater Company, OCC Nom.), Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (World Premiere Williamstown Theater Festival), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City (World Premiere MCC Theater) and How To Make Friends and Then Kill Them (World Premiere Rattlestick Playwrights Theater). Her plays have been produced around the country and in the UK, and are published by Dramatists Play Service and Overlook Press. Acting credits include the Broadway revivals of The Front Page and The House of Blue Leaves (Theater World Award) as well as numerous off-Broadway productions including Tigers Be Still (Roundabout, Drama League Nom.). TV & film roles include HBO's Mildred Piece, Flight of the Conchords and Bored to Death and the films The Squid and the Whale, Gentlemen Broncos and He's Way More Famous than You, which she also co-wrote. She recently starred in the West Coast premiere of her play A Funny Thing Happened... at The Geffen Playhouse and will star in her next play, The Pain of My Belligerence, at Playwrights Horizons off-Broadway. Her play Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow will have its New York premiere next summer at MCC Theater. TV writing and producing credits include The One Percent (Starz), Purity (Showtime), Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) and original pilots for FX and TNT. She is a writer/ producer on the Showtime series Kidding, starring Jim Carrey and directed by Michel Gondry.

Photo Credit: Rick Owen





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You