Pompano Beach Exhibition Celebrates Broward's Black History

Pompano Beach Arts will present the exhibition B.A.S.E. (Broward Art and Soul Experience) at Ali Cultural Arts Center in Pompano Beach through May 13, 2021, by appointment. The exhibition curated by Emmanuel George centers on iconic figures and moments from Broward County's Black History. Gallery visits are free and open to the public, but currently require an appointment. Visit www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs for more details.

Local Black South Florida artists offer a vibrant and modern perspective on some of the leading Black figures in Broward County's history including Dr. James Sistrunk, Leola Collins, Blanche and Joseph Ely, Cannonball Adderley, Kitty Oliver and Esther Rolle. Participating artists include Kyle Harris, Dianna Dominque Seelal, Ne'Chelle Straughter (Kaspvr), Cherish Watson, Richard "Untamedink" Dubose, and JDRawtalent (Jean Denis)

Curator Emmanuel George has garnered critical acclaim as a voice and advocate for the local black community and developed his standing after being taken under Valencia Gunder's wing as one of her mentees. Through getting involved in community activism in Miami, he applied what he was taught in Dade and brought it to the Hollywood and Dania Beach communities. His passion has always been film and art, and his projects blend what he loves with community development. Because of his work and dedication to Black Broward, he's started the Black Broward film project and is the producer of the Sistrunk-A-Fair.

Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060