Pompano Beach Cultural Center Hosts Family-Friendly A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

In a production specifically geared to elementary and middle school-aged children, The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida is bringing Shakespeare's most popular comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15-$25. Learn more and buy tickets at ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream is a great introduction to Shakespeare," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The play involves magic, fairies, mistaken identities, and lots of action. It's a colorful and lively presentation where children will discover that Shakespeare is fun."

Shakespeare is regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's greatest dramatist. He is often called England's national poet and the "Bard of Avon." A Midsummer Night's Dream is the perfect family event for an introduction to the universal elements of humor which remain as entertaining today as it was 400 years ago when Shakespeare wrote the play.

The play begins with the people of Athens entering a moonlit forest and falling under the spell of the fairies who inhabit it. These merry wanderers of the night make mischief as two boys fall in love with the same girl while friends are turned against each other. A Midsummer Night's Dream is rib-tickling entertainment for all and an easy introduction to the Bard's works for kids.

The play is performed by seven actors from the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida; complete with sets, costumes and props, along with some hilarious sight gags and sound effects.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





