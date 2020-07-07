Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department Launches Short Term Artist in Residence Program

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department has announce a new pilot program to support young, emerging artists requiring short-term access to a creative workspace. The first participant in the Short-Term Artist in Residence Program (STAiR) is M Jamesly Saint Louis, a recent graduate of Dillard High School's Visual & Performing Arts magnet program. Jamezly, as he is known, will receive studio space at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA) to prepare a body of work, including large-scale paintings, in preparation for his admission to the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design.

"We are excited about the impact of this new pilot program," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Providing an environment where young and emerging talent can be exposed to professional artists, an experienced curator and a team of mentors is a tremendous opportunity. We hope this program will help nurture these talented artists and encourage them to build a future artistic base in South Florida."

While Jamezly will be expanding his portfolio during his time at BaCA, he will also be making his artistic mark on the community by developing collateral materials to honor Pompano Beach luminaries including Esther Rolle, Blanche Ely and Florence Ali. Jamezly will create sketches of these renowned women which will be transformed into coloring-book style pages. These pages will be provided to young people who visit Pompano Beach cultural venues so they can add their creative touch while learning more about local history.

"As an emerging artist, my hopes for the residency are that I am able to curate a space for my work to grow," said Jamezly, who is a 2020 Silver Knight Award winner. "I want to continue to create culturally relevant art that is inspiring to not only me but others. As well as bringing together imagery that articulates elements of Black culture and highlights it as not just lived experiences - but valuable art. I recognize that art directly impacts how we perceive the world, and I want all audiences to view Blackness as more than just monolithic experiences but as complex, layered, and multidimensional ones."

During his time at Dillard High School, Jamezly made his mark by participating in the school's mural project and participating in the Locust Art Builders (LAB) Summer Art Intensive for Teens in Miami where he met his mentor, Adrienne Chadwick. As an artist and arts administrator, Ms. Chadwick understood the importance of connecting Jamezly to resources and was instrumental in connecting Jamezly with colleagues at the City of Pompano Beach.

"I am thankful to be working alongside other amazing artists in a space where creativity is the focus," he continued. "My working relationship with these artists, as well as the City of Pompano Beach, are both invaluable experiences that I know will allow me to cultivate necessary experiences for my professional career."

Artist Statement:

The focus of my work is to center Blackness in all lights. In the words of Toni Morrison 'I'm [creating] for black people ... I don't have to apologise.' In an effort to accurately depict Blackness and create work that is culturally relevant I focus on portraying Black lives and experiences accurately. This effort is what fuels me to create work such as the Police Brutality series that addresses the unjust killing and murder of Black lives at the hands of law enforcement. Similarly, this intention is also what inspires my ongoing Brown Book series that visualizes Black portraiture in my personal sketchbook. The series is a direct departure from the Police Brutality series though they are both reflections of my sustained efforts at creating as a form of not only self-care but communal care. I work in a variety of mediums such as oil paint, photography, intaglio print, graphite and more; I also explore themes of sustainability in my art. Still, in whatever medium I explore, I do not begrudgingly omit white people from my work - I lovingly center Black people, Black culture, Black joy, Black moments, and at times Black trauma because whatever our stories may be - they matter, we matter, and Black lives matter.

For more information about the artist and to view his work please visit, www.Jamezly.com

