Pnc Foundation Awards $100,000 In Grants To Broward & Palm Beach County Cultural Arts Organizations

PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year initiative of the PNC Foundation dedicated to supporting visual and performing arts groups.

PNC Foundation has awarded $100,000 in grants through PNC Arts Alive, to seven arts organizations in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year initiative of the PNC Foundation dedicated to supporting visual and performing arts groups with the goal of increasing arts access and engagement in new and innovative ways. Since launching its PNC Arts Alive initiative in South Florida in 2016, PNC has pledged more than $1 million to area organizations, supporting 59 programs.

"With the unexpected impacts of the pandemic on live performances and art exhibits, we felt it was more important than ever to renew our commitment to the local arts community with much needed grants," said Cressman Bronson, PNC regional president for southeast Florida. "Through PNC Arts Alive, arts organizations will be able to provide a variety of creative solutions that will take our shared vision of a more dynamic, artistic community to the next level in South Florida."

PNC accepted grant proposals for $10,000 and above from qualified, non-profit arts organizations that support fresh and emerging arts programs, value-added public programming and creative use of technology, while seeking to expand audiences. The 2020 PNC Arts Alive grants will allow the recipients to increase access to visual and performing arts activities and bring them to life in a wide range of artistic disciplines and a variety of topics.

PNC Arts Alive programming demonstrates that there is an artistic outlet for everyone, regardless of age, economic background, skill level and taste. Pop-up performances, mobile arts vans and the use of unusual locations are among the many initiatives supported through PNC Arts Alive that help to invigorate arts organizations in Florida.

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For more information please visit PNC Arts Alive.

Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You