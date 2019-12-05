Plunge Beach Resort Presents PLUNGE INTO THE ARTS

Providing a showcase for local artists, in addition to supporting the local arts community, Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale By The Sea is presenting "Plunge Into the Arts," in cooperation with Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District partners Bonnet House Museum & Gardens and History Fort Lauderdale's New River Artists Cooperative.

any given time, the work of two artists will be showcased at Plunge Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale. Each artist will exhibit his or her works a?? which can include watercolor, acrylic, ceramic, photography and more a?? for 30 days. All displayed pieces are available for sale directly through the artist.

To see additional works by the featured artists and others, guests can visit Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, a beautiful historic home and gardens built in 1920; or The New River Inn at History Fort Lauderdale, a unique and historic venue.

Every other Wednesday evening, 6:30-8:30 p.m., an artist open house marking the launch of a new exhibit will take place at Plunge Beach Resort. While attendees will have the opportunity to informally meet the featured artist and view his or her works throughout the evening, there is a brief program starting at 7:15 p.m. during which attendees learn more about his or her history, inspiration and the pieces on display. Attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and light appetizers throughout the event. Occasionally, the reception will include live demonstrations conducted by the featured artist.

Upcoming artist reception dates are Dec. 11, Dec. 27, Jan. 8, Jan. 23, Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 4, and March 18. Plunge Beach Resort is located at 4660 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale By The Sea, FL 33308. All reception attendees receive a Plunge Discount Card, entitling them to a 20% savings when they dine at any of Plunge's restaurants, including Backflip Beach Bar & Kitchen, Octopus Kitchen & Bar and Bean & Barnacle Coffee & Gelato Shop.

"'Plunge Into the Arts' is a wonderful opportunity for our partners Bonnet House Museum & Gardens and History Fort Lauderdale to participate in the local arts scene," said Carmen Ackerman, director of Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District. "They are both extraordinary and historic venues, which offer a wonderful backdrop for this stunning art."



Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District is a unique partnership of arts and entertainment organizations located along the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale with the express mission of promoting cultural tourism in South Florida. Presenting over 1000 individual events each year, The District attracts well over 1 million visitors annually. Partners of The District Consortium include Broward Center for the Performing Arts, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, History Fort Lauderdale, the Historic Stranahan House Museum and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. It is supported by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information about The District and its partners, visit www.riverwalkae.com.

Sitting on the quiet shores of Lauderdale By The Sea, Plunge Beach Resort is a low-key, laidback retreat for chic bohemians and beach lovers alike. In addition to its 163 rooms and one- and two- bedroom suites, it has three onsite dining options, two pools, a fitness center, modern day amenities and a roster of unique monthly programming. The resort's central location puts travelers in the perfect spot to enjoy all that South Florida has to offer.





