Pigs Do Fly Productions Presents HELEN ON WHEELS At Empire Stage

A feisty, bingo-playing, gun-toting, ruckus raising, independent woman! That's Helen Wheeler, the title character in Pigs Do Fly Productions next outing - Cricket Daniel's comedy Helen on Wheels. The show will run from March 6th through March 29th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. There will be a preview performance on March 5th.

"We had such a great response to our recent production of Cricket Daniel's The Lost Virginity Tour that I was pumped to look at this play too," says Ellen Wacher, Pigs Do Fly's founder and Executive Producer. "Helen on Wheels is totally enjoyable, far out, very funny, and perfect for us, and for the times."



Elizabeth Price, who recently received glowing reviews in Primal Forces Productions' Villainous Company will direct Helen on Wheels:

"Nostalgia for the past, good times. Pushing boundaries, living out loud. Seeing what's really important, not buying into what people think we should be and do, missed chances, new opportunities... these are things that everyone, no matter what their age, can relate to." Price says.

"The play is about a woman who has lost the man she spent her whole happy life with, and now she's acting out in crazy but hilarious ways as she looks for who she is on her own," she says. "Another chance for love comes along and she has to decide which way to go. Essentially, we get to see how the sweetness of the past doesn't end when something new begins.

"This company has a great mission," Price continues. "I want to see and tell stories that reflect what the whole of life looks like, not just life's early phases."

Price has cast Beverly Blanchette as Helen, and Carol Sussman as her best friend and partner in crime Zona. Rounding out the troupe are David Hyland as Seth, Todd Bruno as Nelson, and Dave Corey as Elmer.

"I am thrilled to have Helen on Wheels produced by Pigs Do Fly Productions," playwright Cricket Daniel says. "This play is very personal to me because it was inspired by my own mother, who loved two things... my Dad and Bingo! I had an absolute blast creating these characters. I think the heart of Helen on Wheels is the friendship between Helen and Zona. Everyone needs a best friend that will wipe your tears... and help you break out of jail. Everyone needs a Zona!"

Cricket Daniel holds a theater degree from UC Santa Barbara and studied Shakespeare in Cambridge, England. She has an extensive background in improv, stand-up and theater. Cricket was a member of the national improv troupe Comedy Sportz and has performed stand-up at The Ice House and The Improv and has performed regularly in local community theatre productions. Her short play Break Dreams has been staged in New York City, Miami, Colorado Springs, Eugene, Oregon, and in Austin, TX. Her full-length play Love, Laughter & Lucci took home Best Production, Best Actress and Best Actor awards at the 2012 Golden Gravel Awards. Her full-length play Helen On Wheels was a finalist in the 2015 New Play Development Workshop through Route 66 Theatre in Chicago. Cricket is a 2012 recipient of an Arts, Beautification, and Culture Award for her contribution to local theater and is a member of The Dramatist Guild of America. She lives in Bend, Oregon with her husband and daughter.

There will be a preview performance of Helen on Wheels' on March 5th; the production will open on March 6th and run through March 29th. Tickets are $39 and are available online at www.pigsdoflyproductions.com or by calling 866-811-4111. Performances are on Friday, and Saturday at 8 pm, and on Sunday at 5 pm. All performances will take place Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

For more information about Pigs Do Fly Productions, please visit www.pigsdoflyproductions.com. For more information about Ellen Wacher, please visit www.ellenwacher.com.





