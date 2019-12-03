Photo Flash: ONCE Opens At The LPAC This Week

Check out photos from the upcoming production of the multi-awarding musical Once, which will open at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) on December 5th, and run through December 22nd.

Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when an intriguing young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights, but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance.

The production will include a pre-show onstage bar atmosphere wherein the performers play a variety of traditional Irish and Czech tunes each night, and audience members will be invited to join them on stage with their drinks and interact with the musicians.

Book by Enda Walsh

Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová

Based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney Tickets: 954-777-2055 / https://lpacfl.com/

All performances at

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC)

3800 NW 11th Place

Lauderhill, FL 33311

https://lpacfl.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You