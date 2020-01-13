Photo Flash: First Look At TO LIFE 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating The Contributions Of Jewish Composers To The Golden Age Of Broadway

Get a first look at photos of the cast, director, and music director of To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to the Golden Age of Broadway. The production will run through February 2nd at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton.

"Jewish contribution to the Broadway musical has been phenomenal," the show's director Shari Upbin said recently. "In fact, Jewish composers and lyricists created the Broadway musical. Children of immigrants, called outsiders - people who struggled for acceptance in mainstream society - created the greatest American shows in history. Show Boat, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy... and scores (pun intended!) more!"

This second iteration of last year's audience favorite will pick up where the previous show left off, with more songs, anecdotes and stories, and will highlight the works of Marvin Hamlisch, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Dorothy Fields, George and Ira Gershwin, and Jerry Herman, among others.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie





