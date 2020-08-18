Parker Playhouse Begins $30 Million Renovation

Parker Playhouse gets ready for its next act with a $30 million renovation underway.

Activity is as busy as ever at the iconic Parker Playhouse. But, instead of instruments coming off the loading dock for that night's concert, state-of-the art equipment is being installed and renovations are on schedule that will create new hospitality experiences in one of Fort Lauderdale's storied venues.

The classic sophistication will be retained in the $30 million reimagining of the Parker. The vibrant new lobby design will elegantly integrate the original façade of the building and many of the other original architectural features will remain intact including the popular continental seating configuration inside the theater.

Guests will enjoy new features including private donor and premium lounges and a signature bar area while, behind the scenes, upgraded systems and technology that deliver advanced acoustics will make the experience at the Parker even more entertaining and special.

General contractor is RCC Gulf, a joint venture between RCC Associates and Gulf Building. The architectural firm is Wilson Butler Architects, and the interior design firm is ID & Design International. Completion is scheduled for 2021.

For more than 30 years, the Broward Performing Arts Foundation has been instrumental in providing support for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Foundation was established in 1985 to deliver the required private funding to build the Center and create an endowment to sustain its operations. Over the years, the Foundation has successfully raised funds to support the Broward Center's innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives, community engagement activities and capital projects. Prior to the Campaign for the Parker, the Foundation raised $60 million to complete the Encore! capital campaign to renovate, renew and revitalize the Broward Center.

For more information about the Broward Performing Arts Foundation, call 954-468-3284 or email Foundation@BrowardCenter.org.

