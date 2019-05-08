PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Comes To Slow Burn Theatre Company

Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts present Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the Amaturo Theatre Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 30.

Based on the smash-hit movie The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the blockbuster musical adaptation is a heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends and performers in a Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus nicknamed Priscilla searching for love and friendship before finding more than they ever could have ever imagined.

The score of dance floor favorites includes "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff," "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." This production features the costume designs that won a Tony Award® on Broadway.

Slow Burn Theatre Company Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater will direct and choreograph the production. Fitzwater was honored with a Carbonell Award for Theatrical Excellence for his direction and choreography of last season's Memphis, which was one of four recent Carbonell Awards the company received.

This production stars Kyle Laing, George Pellegrino and Michael Ursua. Carla Bordonado, Nayomi Braaf, Rebeca Diaz, Johnbarry Green, Shelley Keelor, Brayden Labgold-Carroll and Resa Mishina round out the show's principal cast and are joined by a talented ensemble featuring Victoria Anderson, Jerel Brown, Joshua Conner, Jonathan Eisele, John Ettinger, James Giordano, Nicole Kinzel, Milton Mendez, Sahid Pabon, Elijah Word and Mason Zaroff.

Priscilla ensemble member James Giordano poses in one of the musical's award-winning costumes.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is based on the Latent Image/Specific Films Motion Picture distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. and features a book by the film's writer-director Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott and musical arrangements and orchestrations by STEPHEN 'SPUD' MURPHY. It was developed for the stage and originally directed by Simon Phillips. This production is produced through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Performance times are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $47-$60. The show contains adult language or content and is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Know who you are buying from when you purchase tickets.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information visit BrowardCenter.org

The Broward Center 2018-2019 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Bank of America, Brightline, Canteen, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, JetBlue and MasterCard are proud sponsors of the Broward Center.





